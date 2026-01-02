Genshin Impact Luna IV Will Add Two New Artifacts That You Must Farm In the Next Update

Genshin Impact Luna IV livestream just revealed that two new Artifacts are going to be added to the game in the upcoming update. These two artifacts are going to provide massive value to your Lunar Reactions and Hexenrei team comps, making it important that you farm them once the update drops. Here is everything you need to know about the two new artifacts coming in Genshin Impact Luna IV.

Genshin Impact Luna IV New Artifacts Revealed

Genshin Impact Luna IV will add two new artifacts — Aubade of Morningstar and Moon and A Day Carved From Rising Winds. Both of these new artifacts bring high value to Lunar reaction and hexerei teams in Genshin Impact. Here are the set effects for both of these artifacts:

Artifact Effects Aubade of Morningstar and Moon 2-Piece: Increases Elemental Mastery by 80.

4-Piece: When the equipping character is off-field, Lunar Reaction DMG is increased by 20%. When the party’s Moonsign Level is at least Ascendant Gleam, Lunar Reaction DMG will be further increased by 40%. This effect will disappear after the equipping character is active for 3s. A Day Carved From Rising Winds 2-Piece: ATK +18%.

4-Piece: After a Normal Attack, Charged Attack, Elemental Skill or Elemental Burst hits an opponent, gain the Blessing of Pastoral Winds effect for 6s: ATK is increased by 25%. If the equipping character has completed Witch’s Homework, Blessing of Pastoral Winds will be upgraded to Resolve of Pastoral Winds, which also increases the CRIT Rate of the equipping character by an additional 20%. This effect can be triggered even when the character is off-field.

As you can see, the Aubade of Morningstar and Moon artifact hugely increases the Elemental Mastery of the equipping character, while also increasing the Lunar reaction DMG when off-field. This makes it perfect for off-field Lunar reaction drivers, like Ineffa or Columbina.

The next artifact, A Day Carved From Rising Winds, buffs the ATK of the equipping character and further buffs ATK and Crit Rate if the character is part of the Hexerei faction. This makes this artifact perfect for Durin and other Hexerei characters like Venti, Albedo, Razor, etc.

So, what’s your opinion on the two new artifacts? Let us know in the comments below.