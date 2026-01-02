Genshin Impact Luna IV Will Bring New Free Buffed Outfit for Traveler

Genshin Impact Luna IV will add a huge amount of content to the game in the upcoming days. Among all the new additions and free rewards, one completely unexpected thing was the Traveler getting a new costume. Yes, the protagonist of Genshin Impact will get a new outfit entirely for free in Genshin Impact Luna IV. Here is how you can grab this outfit for your traveler!

Genshin Impact Players Can Get Stunning New Traveler Outfit for Free, Here’s How

Both Lumine and Aether, the male and female versions of the traveler, or more commonly known as siblings, will be getting a new outfit in Luna IV. The new outfit is free, and every Genshin Impact player can obtain it by completing the True Moon Archon Quest in Genshin Impact Luna IV. This new outfit won’t have an expiry date, meaning future players would also be able to obtain it by completing this quest.

Now, what makes this outfit special is that this new outfit would give Traveler new buffs based on the elements they have resonated with. So, Traveler would get more buffs based on how far they have come in the story. Here are the additional buff effects that this new outfit will provide:

Anemo : Crit Rate increased by 20%.

: Crit Rate increased by 20%. Geo : DEF increased by 20%.

: DEF increased by 20%. Electro : Energy Recharge increased by 20%.

: Energy Recharge increased by 20%. Dendro : Elemental Mastery increased by 60.

: Elemental Mastery increased by 60. Hydro : HP increased by 20%.

: HP increased by 20%. Pyro : ATK increased by 20%.

: ATK increased by 20%. Cryo: Crit DMG increased by 20%.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via YouTube/Genshin Impact)

Each element of the Traveler will also get new passives that will give additional effects. One such effect was revealed for the Pyro traveler. Here is what it says:

“When the nearby party members trigger Nighsoul Burst, the traveler will receive 1 Blade of the Sacred Flame stack. After obtaining 2 Blade of the Sacred Flame stacks, performing a Charged Attack will consume all Blade of the Sacred Flame stacks and transform it into the special Charged Attack: Inferno, dealing increased, Nightsoul-aligned, Pyro DMG.”

Hoyoverse also revealed the Cryo element for Traveler with this new buff reveal. The Traveler will obtain the Cryo element in Snezhnaya, which will be the next big region for Genshin Impact. With such big buffs being tied to the new outfit, it is clear that the developers want players to only wear this new outfit from now on.

So, what’s your opinion on the new buffed outfits for Traveler in Genshin Impact? Let us know in the comments.