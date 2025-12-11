Genshin Impact Luna IV Drip Marketing Reveals Illuga Element and Lore Details

Genshin Impact Nod-Krai introduced us to the Lightkeepers faction, starting with Flins as the first playable Lightkeeper. Now, Hoyoverse has revealed another playable Lightkeepr for the upcoming update, and it is Illuga. Genshin Impact Illuga’s drip marketing has been revealed, and it confirms his element and release date. Excited to learn more about Illuga? Here is everything you need to know.

Genshin Impact Illuga Drip Marketing

Illuga’s drip marketing is here, and he appears as a handsome young boy with grey hair, wearing a Lightkeeper-style long coat and holding a lantern. He is a member of the Lightkeepers in Genshin Impact and the son of Starshyna Nikita. His drip marketing reveals him to be a positive person who manages all tasks efficiently, also offering careful, thoughtful support to his teammates.

He is confirmed to be a Geo character, and his powers come from a Geo Vision. Although it is not mentioned in the drip marketing, Illuga is likely a 4-star rarity character. To learn more about his abilities, weapons, and stats, check our Genshin Impact Illuga kit and Illuga Materials guides.

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (via X/@GenshinImpact)

Illuga will likely appear in the Genshin Impact Luna IV story and may play a vital role with the massive fiasco waiting to ensue in the next Archon quest. It is more than likely that all the Lightkeepers would be spurred into action in the next update, in order to bring back Columbina, and defeat Il Dottore in Genshin Impact.

Overall, Illuga’s design is really smart, and I am sure other players would be excited to get him in the game. In terms of abilities, expect Illuga to be a support to Zibai, as both of them are Geo characters. Zibai’s drip marketing was revealed earlier today, so check it out as well.

So, do you like Illuga’s drip marketing in Genshin Impact, and are you excited to get him in the next update? Tell us about your opinion in the comments below.