Genshin Impact 5.3 Leak: Lan Yan, the New Liyue 4-star Character Revealed

Genshin Impact 5.2 is currently in full swing but players are already looking forward towards version 5.3. Genshin 5.3 is rumored to feature Mavuika and Citlali as the two new 5-star characters. However, there has been another rumor recently about a 4-star character from Liyue also making an appearance in version 5.3. The new 4-star character is Lan Yan, an Anemo Catalyst user. With the Lantern Rite event leaked to be in version 5.3, Lan Yan will likely become the representative character for it.

Who Is Lan Yan in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: Hoyoverse (screenshot by Sanmay Chakrabarti/Beebom)

Madame Ping was previously rumored to become playable in this Lantern Rite event, but, that no longer seems to be the case. However, Lanyan’s leaked splash art posted on Reddit shows a clear resemblance to Street Rambler, the Adepti form of Madame Ping. Although it’s clear that Madame Ping is not Lan Yan, it is possible that Lan Yan is actually related to her — maybe her granddaughter?

Currently, we know very little about Lan Yan as she was a complete surprise even for leakers. We will create a dedicated article for her as more information is revealed.

Lanyan’s Leaked Kit In Genshin Impact

Recent leaks from HomDGcat has also revealed Lan Yan’s kit. She is going to be an Anemo shielder, while also acting as a crowd controller with her abilities. Her shields can also undergo elemental conversion into Hydro/Pyro/Cryo/Electro elements, making it quite useful against such enemies.

Overall, it’s great to have another shielder in Genshin Impact. It’s also a relief that another 5-star character is not going to compete with Mavuika and Citlali, because that would be very hard for Genshin Impact players, especially if they don’t follow our Genshin codes list to extra primogems.

Tell us what you think about Lan Yan, the new Liyue 4-star character appearing in Genshin Impact 5.3 and whether you would build her or not.