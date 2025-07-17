Genshin Impact 5.8 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact will soon start a new journey by releasing the next big region, Nod-Krai. But before you get to travel to the new region, there is one last version in the 5.x cycle, and it is set to release in a few weeks. Hoyoverse has revealed the release time and date for the Genshin Impact 5.8 special broadcast, where it will share details of the upcoming update. To make sure you don’t miss out on the broadcast, check out the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream date and time in our guide.
When is the Genshin Impact 5.8 Livestream?
The Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream is confirmed for July 18, 2025, at 08:00 PM CST (China Standard Time). The special broadcast will be streamed on Genshin Impact’s YouTube and Twitch channels simultaneously.
Here are the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream dates and times for some of the most popular regions around the world:
- New Delhi, India: 5:30 PM IST on July 18, 2025
- Tokyo, Japan: 09:00 PM JST on July 18, 2025
- California, USA: 05:00 AM PST on July 18, 2025
- Beijing, China: 08:00 PM CST on July 18, 2025
- Toronto, Canada: 08:00 AM on July 18, 2025
- Rome, Italy: 02:00 PM CET on July 18, 2025
- Melbourne, Australia: 11:00 PM on July 18, 2025
- Auckland, New Zealand: 01:00 AM on July 19, 2025
Genshin Impact 5.8 Livestream Countdown
Have trouble converting time zones? Simply ignore the list above and follow the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream countdown below:
The livestream should now be live on YouTube and Twitch! Enjoy!
What to Expect from Genshin Impact 5.8?
Genshin Impact 5.8 will pave the way for the Nod-Krai region, so expect some final closure on the Natlan saga. The update will also revolve around a new character named Ineffa, who is confirmed to be an old robot that is being repurposed for household chores. You can check out Ineffa’s cool drip marketing material while you wait for the livestream.
All in all, here is what you can expect to be announced in the Genshin Impact 5.8 special broadcast:
- New character reveals — 5-star Ineffa
- Reveal details about the new mission
- Showcase of the new limited-time events
- New Genshin Impact codes
- Other QoL changes and improvements
Looking forward to the Genshin Impact 5.8 update? Share your expectations for the forthcoming update in the comments section below.