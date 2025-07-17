Genshin Impact 5.8 Livestream Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Genshin Impact will soon start a new journey by releasing the next big region, Nod-Krai. But before you get to travel to the new region, there is one last version in the 5.x cycle, and it is set to release in a few weeks. Hoyoverse has revealed the release time and date for the Genshin Impact 5.8 special broadcast, where it will share details of the upcoming update. To make sure you don’t miss out on the broadcast, check out the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream date and time in our guide.

When is the Genshin Impact 5.8 Livestream?

Image Credit: Hoyoverse

The Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream is confirmed for July 18, 2025, at 08:00 PM CST (China Standard Time). The special broadcast will be streamed on Genshin Impact’s YouTube and Twitch channels simultaneously.

Here are the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream dates and times for some of the most popular regions around the world:

New Delhi, India : 5:30 PM IST on July 18, 2025

: 5:30 PM IST on July 18, 2025 Tokyo, Japan : 09:00 PM JST on July 18, 2025

: 09:00 PM JST on July 18, 2025 California, USA : 05:00 AM PST on July 18, 2025

: 05:00 AM PST on July 18, 2025 Beijing, China : 08:00 PM CST on July 18, 2025

: 08:00 PM CST on July 18, 2025 Toronto, Canada : 08:00 AM on July 18, 2025

: 08:00 AM on July 18, 2025 Rome, Italy : 02:00 PM CET on July 18, 2025

: 02:00 PM CET on July 18, 2025 Melbourne, Australia : 11:00 PM on July 18, 2025

: 11:00 PM on July 18, 2025 Auckland, New Zealand: 01:00 AM on July 19, 2025

Genshin Impact 5.8 Livestream Countdown

Have trouble converting time zones? Simply ignore the list above and follow the Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream countdown below:

Genshin Impact 5.8 Livestream Countdown 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The livestream should now be live on YouTube and Twitch! Enjoy!

What to Expect from Genshin Impact 5.8?

Genshin Impact 5.8 will pave the way for the Nod-Krai region, so expect some final closure on the Natlan saga. The update will also revolve around a new character named Ineffa, who is confirmed to be an old robot that is being repurposed for household chores. You can check out Ineffa’s cool drip marketing material while you wait for the livestream.

All in all, here is what you can expect to be announced in the Genshin Impact 5.8 special broadcast:

New character reveals — 5-star Ineffa

Reveal details about the new mission

Showcase of the new limited-time events

New Genshin Impact codes

Other QoL changes and improvements

Looking forward to the Genshin Impact 5.8 update? Share your expectations for the forthcoming update in the comments section below.