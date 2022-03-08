Garmin Instinct 2 Smartwatch Series Launched in India; Price Starts at Rs 33,990

After expanding its Venu smartwatch lineup with the launch of the Venu 2 Plus recently, Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatch series has made its way to India today. The Garmin Instinct 2 series packs a variety of smartwatch models that offer advanced health and battery features while being rugged and tough. Let’s take a look at the details below.

Garmin Instinct 2 Smartwatch: Specifications

The Garmin Instinct 2 series includes the Instinct 2 and the Instinct 2S smartwatch models, with 3 purpose-built variants of the Instinct 2 and one of the 2S. The Instinct 2 comes in a standard edition, a Camo Edition, a Solar Edition, and a Solar Tactical Edition. The Instinct 2S, on the other hand, comes in a Solar variant other than the standard model.

While the Instinct 2 has a 45mm dial, the 2S comes with a 40mm one. However, both the models are MIL-STD-810 certified for thermal and shock protection. They are also water-resistant up to 100 meters. Hence, the Garmin Instinct 2 series is designed to withstand tough situations, much like Casio’s G-Shock watches.

Coming to the battery life, Garmin says that the Instinct 2 series can deliver up to four weeks of continuous use in the smartwatch mode on a single charge. However, the Solar model of the Instinct 2 can deliver unlimited battery power, considering the device remains outdoors for at least 3 hours every day.

Other than these, the Garmin Instinct 2 series comes with over 30 dedicated training modes like running, treadmill, strength training, and a new HIIT mode. As for the health features, the devices come with all-day heart monitoring, sleep scores, and a new VO2 Max feature that shows your physical conditions during your exercise based on your oxygen absorption. It can also monitor your stress levels and track the menstrual cycle of women.

Other than these, the smartwatches feature multi-GNSS support, ABC sensors, and trackback routing to help you navigate back to a starting point. Users can also customize their watches with downloadable watch faces, widgets, and data fields via the Garmin Connect IQ store. Furthermore, the purpose-built models like the Camo and Tactical editions come with unique features like a kill switch, stealth mode, and night-vision goggles compatibility.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the Garmin Instinct 2 series, it starts from Rs 33,990 for the base Instinct 2S model and goes up to Rs 51,990 for the Instinct 2 Solar Tactical Edition. You can check out the prices of each of the Instinct 2 series smartwatch models below.

As for the availability, the Instinct 2 series is currently up for pre-order on Garmin’s official website, with open sales starting from March 14. The first 100 customers who pre-order an Instinct 2 will get a pair of Saucony casual shoes worth Rs 7,990 for free. So, what are your thoughts about the Garmin Instinct 2 smartwatches? Let us know in the comments below.