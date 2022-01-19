Garmin Venu 2 Plus with Voice Control Features Launched in India; Here are the Details!

Garmin has introduced the Venu 2 Plus smartwatch, which will join the existing Venu 2 and Venu 2s, in India. The smartwatch comes with voice-control features, including the ability to make voice calls, summon a voice assistant, and more. Read on to check out all the details.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus: Specs and Features

Garmin Venu2 Plus allows users to make or take calls and supports Google Assistant, Siri, and even Bixby to perform tasks such as responding to messages, answering questions, and more. The smartwatch comes with a heart rate monitor, the ability to track the blood’s oxygen saturation with Pulse Ox, and the Body Battery Energy Monitor to keep a check on the body energy throughout the day.

It also gets the basics done right. It includes physical activity tracking, sleep tracking, stress management, pregnancy and menstrual cycle tracking, respiration tracking, and loads more health-tracking features. It also supports more than 25 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps to track running, cycling, HIIT, Pilates, Yoga, and more.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus comes with a 1.3-inch AMOLED display and has a round dial, measuring 43mm. The display supports a screen resolution of 416 x 416 pixels and Always-on-Display functionality. It comes with a battery life of up to 9 days, but runs only 24 hours with GPS enabled, and 8 hours in GPS + Music mode. It supports fast charging, which provides a day’s battery backup in just 10 minutes.

Activity tracking becomes easier with the Garmin Connect app, which also lets you customize pre-set workouts from over 1,400 exercises. There’s also the new Health Snapshot section for you to log a 2-minute session for recording heart rate, heart rate variability, Pulse Ox, and more health stats.

Additional features include safety and tracking features like automatic incident detection and manually triggered assistance alerts, in-built music (support for around 650 songs from apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, and more), Garmin Paytm payments, smart notifications, and compatibility with both Android and iOS devices.

Price and Availability

The Garmin Venu2 Plus is priced at Rs 46,990 and is available to buy via Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Tata Luxury, and Synergizer. It is also available via offline stores such as GBS stores, Helios, Just in Time, and Croma. The watch comes in Graphite Black, Cream Gold, and Powder Grey color options.