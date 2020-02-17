Samsung released its clamshell-designed Galaxy Z Flip with an “Ultra-Thin Glass” display at the Galaxy Unpacked event last week. The company claims that the ultra-thin glass equipped on the Galaxy Z Flip makes it more durable and less prone to scratches & damages unlike the Moto Razr, but a durability test done by popular YouTuber JerryRigEverything begs to differ.

In his usual methodology followed to test the durability of smartphones, the YouTuber put Samsung’s claims to test. Surprisingly, the Galaxy Z Flip started to mark permanent scratches at level 2 with deeper grooves at level 3 under the Mohs scale of hardness. If you’ve been watching other JerryRigEverything videos, you might be aware of the fact that “glasses scratch at level 6, with deeper grooves at level 7”.

The YouTuber points out that a glass display is not supposed to scratch using a level 2 Mohs hardness pick. As we go further, the video shows the Galaxy Z Flip picking permanent pixel damage when subjected to a level 5 hardness pick. He also criticized the tech giant for making inaccurate claims as users would be misinterpreting the durability of the handset.

In a statement to The Verge, Samsung said that it would be offering a one-time screen protector for free. You will have to visit a UBreakIFix store, Samsung branded locations, or ship the handset to Samsung Premier since the application process requires a “specialist with the proper equipment”. The company also emphasized that the handset should be handled with care as it has a protective layer on top of the Ultra-Thin Glass.

While the Galaxy Z Flip is apparently more durable than the Moto Razr, it appears like it doesn’t live up to the marketing hype Samsung is putting in. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments.