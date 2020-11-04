Galaxy Z Flip 2, the successor to Samsung’s first-generation Galaxy Z Flip, might launch a little later than expected. That’s according to noted display industry analyst, Ross Young (@DSCCRoss), who claims that contrary to recent rumors, the device will be announced next summer rather than next spring. If he’s right, Samsung’s next-gen folding smartphone will be announced in the second or third quarter of next year, and not alongside the Galaxy S21-series, which is expected to go official in January/ February, 2021.

Meanwhile, another tipster, (@Ricciolo1), has tweeted a teaser image suggesting that the upcoming smartphone will ship with stereo speakers. It will be an upgrade over the first-gen device which sports a single downward-firing speaker.

The Z Flip 2 is also said to come with a triple camera setup at the back and a larger display upfront. That’s according to a recent report from Dutch tech blog, Let’s Go Digital, which further claims that the rectangular rear-camera array on the device might have either a vertical or horizontal orientation.

There’s not a whole lot more info on the Z Flip 2 at this point, but we hope to hear more about it in the coming days. Given that the launch might have been pushed back by a few weeks (if the latest report is to be believed), we might not get too many details right away, but when the leaks do start trickling out, it will be interesting to see how much of an improvement it will be over its predecessor. Either way, we’ll keep you updated as we hear more.