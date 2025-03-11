FoxBrain AI Model Unveiled by Foxconn, Built in Just Four Weeks

Foxconn, a company based out of Taiwan, is one of the world’s largest electronics manufacturers. It’s one of the key companies that assemble the iPhone, MacBook, PlayStation, and more. Now, Foxconn has announced that it has trained its own AI model called ‘FoxBrain’. It’s a large language model just like OpenAI’s GPT series, Google’s Gemini, and Anthropic’s Claude.

Foxconn says the FoxBrain AI model can perform a variety of tasks including data analysis, code generation, reasoning, and mathematical calculations. It’s based on Meta’s Llama 3.1 model, however, FoxBrain also exhibits advanced reasoning capabilities. On top of that, the Foxconn-trained model is optimized for the Chinese language.

The surprising part is that Foxconn managed to train the AI model in just four weeks, thanks to support from Nvidia. Nvidia offered its Taiwan-based supercomputer to Foxconn for training the model. In addition, the chipmaker also offered technical consulting for model training. As for hardware requirements for training, Foxconn utilized 120 Nvidia H100 GPUs.

Foxconn says the FoxBrain AI model can be used to improve manufacturing and supply chain management. Moreover, the company is keen to open-source the model so that industry partners can collaborate and make advancements in the manufacturing sector. Note that Foxconn has not revealed the parameter count or benchmarks for the FoxBrain AI model.