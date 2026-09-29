Fortnitemares 2026 Trailer Reveals New Match Overrides, Bosses, and Map Changes

Fortnite has officially revealed the trailer for Fortnitemares, which releases on October 1, 2026, and it’s clear that Epic Games has chosen a ‘mature’ theme this time around. The devs have really poured their heart and soul into Fortnitemares 2026, and it shows. Although the Fortnite Five Nights and Freddy’s collab is the showstopper, there’s a lot more planned.

Fortnitemares 2026 Trailer Is ‘Oozing’ with New Gameplay and Collabs

In the Fortnitemares 2026 trailer, we get to see more than just the upcoming collabs, but actual gameplay changes. “The Face” is being represented as a Match Override in Fortnite, and in front of it we see a mysterious figure, who is without doubt the center of it all. This could be Geno, but we’re not entirely sure.

We also got a look at new upcoming Fortnite Bosses, which could include Lady Liberty from The Purge, Asta from Black Clover, Freddy Krueger, and Slender Man. The characters from FNAF are also going to be bosses, with players being able to control them. There’s also Beetlejuice to take into consideration, but he could be a Fortnite NPC instead.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Coming to Fortnite map changes, there are quite a few to take note of. Arguably, the biggest change is The Battlewood POI, which is being completely overhauled. It is seemingly called “Gravegate” and features spooky houses, tombstones, jack-o’-lanterns, and cables (running through it) that seem to be coming from Geno’s Machine. Above all else, it features an iconic location: Elm Street.

Inside one of the houses on Elm Street, we see Freddy Krueger opening the door and standing there looking absolutely terrifying. We can assume this is where he is going to be located on the island. Be careful while running into houses, or else Freddy is going to get you. This POI should also be home to Lady Liberty and Slender Man. Remember to use mythic Fortnite weapons when going up against these bosses.

The next major Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 map change is the Arcade Landmark, which is going to turn into Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria for the FNAF collab. In the Fortnitemares 2026 trailer, we also get to see characters that are coming from the franchise, which are going to be featured as skins in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Coming to items that are going to be part of Fortnitemares 2026, the One Wish Willow from Obsession is seemingly being added to the Fortnite Loot Pool. When used, it could grant players a buff for the duration of the match. However, we are not sure what to expect from this buff.

Lastly, we get to see two new Sprites in the Fortnitemares 2026 trailer called Vampire and Pumpkin Sprite. The Vampire Sprite takes inspiration from the alien parasite that was part of Chapter 2 Season 7. As for the Pumpkin Sprite, it resembles a jack-o’-lantern on legs. We’re yet to know what these two Sprites do.

Image Credit: Epic Games

That’s about all we know from the official Fortnitemares 2026 trailer. We could get one more trailer for the upcoming Fortnite Obsession collab that drops later this week. Expect ‘Freaky Nikki’ to be featured as a skin.