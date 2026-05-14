Fortnite Zero Build Gets Huge Gameplay Changes in Latest Update

With Epic Games releasing the 40.40 update for Chapter 7 Season 2, the developers have surprised players by announcing major changes to Fortnite Zero Build. These new changes, which include lethal fall damage immunity, could change how the Zero Build mode plays completely. Here’s a complete breakdown of all the gameplay changes.

The Zero Build changes were revealed by Epic Games through the Overwatch infographic for the Fortnite 40.40 update. According to the infographic, players will no longer be eliminated due to fall damage. This is because Epic Games has removed lethal fall damage from all unranked matches. Instead, players will experience the following if they fall from a lethal height:

“Splat!” animation

Health drops to 1 HP

Shields & Overshield drop to 0

Short delay before standing back up

Image Credit: Epic Games

Apart from the fall damage changes, the Build button in Fortnite Zero Build has also been changed. This slot will now hold Pocket Items, which are unlimited-use utility items with cooldowns. Players will now start every match with a loadout, which includes a Pistol, a Small Shield Potion, and a Pocket Item.

The Pocket Items available at launch include Med Mist Grenades, Shockwave Grenades, and Shield Bubbles. If a player gets stuck with a Pocket Item they don’t want, they can swap it out at Vending Machines throughout the Chapter 7 Season 2 map.

Epic Games has also introduced an Overshield Siphon in Fortnite Zero Build. Being more aggressive and eliminating players now restores your Overshield, giving you a chance to be ready for any third parties that might come knocking. Additionally, Epic has also reinforced the environmental cover in the Zero Build mode. This means things like trees, boulders, and sheds will take less damage from gunfire.

The changes also include new movement buffs in Fortnite Zero Build. Players now have infinite stamina while holding their pickaxe, encouraging players to stow their weapons to move faster. Furthermore, players can now manually cut their glider to free-fall closer to the ground before re-deploying.

Finally, Epic has introduced new items to the Zero Build mode. These include the Brick-a-Bunker, which is a reinforced version of the Port-a-Bunker, and Improved Smoke Grenades.

The developers have confirmed that these changes are part of an experiment. How players react to these changes will dictate where Zero Build goes in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 and beyond.

Are you excited to experience Fortnite Zero Build through a brand new lens soon? Tell us in the comments below!