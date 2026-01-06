Latest Fortnite XP Glitch Allows Players to Exploit This Game Mode and Level Up Faster

It is no secret that leveling up in Fortnite is hard, with Epic Games almost making the grind more challenging than it was in the earlier days. Thankfully, Epic Games also provided players with XP opportunities. While some of these are intended to be a part of the game, some aren’t, leading players to find glitches that grant them a lot of XP.

This is best seen in a new glitch making the rounds on Twitter, where the player shared a video of them earning 35,000 XP with a few simple steps. Let’s break this Fortnite XP glitch down, so you can level up your Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass quicker.

Fortnite Respawn Rumble Mode XP Glitch Can Grant Unlimited 35,000 XP on Repeat

Join a Respawn Rumble match (Image Credit: SpushFNBR / Epic Games)

Leave the match when in the Battle Bus. (Image Credit: SpushFNBR / Epic Games)

Earn 35,000 XP instantly. (Image Credit: SpushFNBR / Epic Games)

The glitch was showcased by Fortnite leaker SpushFNBR through a video. In the video, he showcased how all you need to do is join a Respawn Rumble match and wait till you’re in the Battle Bus. Once in the Battle Bus, you just need to exit the match. You will receive 35,000 XP once you arrive back in the lobby.

This is not a one-off glitch, which means you can repeat this glitch over and over to earn significant amounts of XP. While we do not know what is causing this glitch, it is possible that it stems from an error with the in-game quests. Epic Games is likely to patch this glitch out with the next Fortnite update, patch 39.20, so players don’t have much time to test this glitch out for themselves.

This glitch can help a lot of players out who have been lacking in their Battle Pass progress in Chapter 7 Season 1. However, it is important to remember that it is, after all, a glitch, which means players should not overexploit it, or they might run into penalties or other issues. You can always use the Creative XP maps to grind through your Battle Pass.

However we highly advise players to stay away from attempting such exploits as they can lead to an account ban.

Will you be trying this Fortnite XP glitch for yourself? Tell us in the comments below!