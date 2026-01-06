Home > News > Latest Fortnite XP Glitch Allows Players to Exploit This Game Mode and Level Up Faster

Latest Fortnite XP Glitch Allows Players to Exploit This Game Mode and Level Up Faster

Pranav Maytray
Fortnite XP Glitch for level up
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • Fortnite leaker SpushFNBR discovered an XP glitch in Chapter 7 Season 1.
  • Players have to join a Respawn Rumble match and exit once they are in the Battle Bus.
  • The glitch is likely to be patched soon with the 39.20 update.

It is no secret that leveling up in Fortnite is hard, with Epic Games almost making the grind more challenging than it was in the earlier days. Thankfully, Epic Games also provided players with XP opportunities. While some of these are intended to be a part of the game, some aren’t, leading players to find glitches that grant them a lot of XP.

This is best seen in a new glitch making the rounds on Twitter, where the player shared a video of them earning 35,000 XP with a few simple steps. Let’s break this Fortnite XP glitch down, so you can level up your Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass quicker.

Fortnite Respawn Rumble Mode XP Glitch Can Grant Unlimited 35,000 XP on Repeat

  • Fortnite XP Glitch Respawn Rumble
    Join a Respawn Rumble match (Image Credit: SpushFNBR / Epic Games)
  • Latest Fortnite XP Glitch Allows Players to Exploit This Game Mode and Level Up Faster
    Leave the match when in the Battle Bus. (Image Credit: SpushFNBR / Epic Games)
  • Fortnite XP Glitch Lobby
    Earn 35,000 XP instantly. (Image Credit: SpushFNBR / Epic Games)

The glitch was showcased by Fortnite leaker SpushFNBR through a video. In the video, he showcased how all you need to do is join a Respawn Rumble match and wait till you’re in the Battle Bus. Once in the Battle Bus, you just need to exit the match. You will receive 35,000 XP once you arrive back in the lobby.

This is not a one-off glitch, which means you can repeat this glitch over and over to earn significant amounts of XP. While we do not know what is causing this glitch, it is possible that it stems from an error with the in-game quests. Epic Games is likely to patch this glitch out with the next Fortnite update, patch 39.20, so players don’t have much time to test this glitch out for themselves.

This glitch can help a lot of players out who have been lacking in their Battle Pass progress in Chapter 7 Season 1. However, it is important to remember that it is, after all, a glitch, which means players should not overexploit it, or they might run into penalties or other issues. You can always use the Creative XP maps to grind through your Battle Pass.

However we highly advise players to stay away from attempting such exploits as they can lead to an account ban.

Will you be trying this Fortnite XP glitch for yourself? Tell us in the comments below!

Pranav Maytray

A die-hard fan of anything Souls-Like and lore-heavy. Can't help but dive deep into everything Fortnite, a long time favourite of his. In his free time, Pranav loves to watch movies, read comics, play Elden Ring (or Nightreign), and, most importantly, make music.

