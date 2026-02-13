Fortnite Turns Up the Heat for Valentine’s Weekend with Back-to-Back Battle Royale Power Hours

The Valentine’s Day celebrations in Fortnite are in full swing, with Epic Games revealing a long list of new content coming to the game throughout the month of February. The roadmap for the Love and Legends event has given players a lot to be excited for, especially with the Valentine’s theme.

However, this is Fortnite after all, and while love is in the air on the Battle Royale island, so is the smell of gunpowder. This is because Epic Games has announced back-to-back Power Hours for the Fortnite Valentine’s Day weekend, spicing up the gameplay with elements like the Cupid Crossbow and Friendship Bubbles.

Epic Games Slates Back-to-Back Fortnite Power Hours for Valentine’s Weekend

For those who don’t know, a Power Hour is a 60-minute Battle Royale blitz with special rules and gameplay conditions. Power Hours have become a staple in the game now, even making an appearance during the Fortnite South Park collab.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Love and Legends Power Hours will take place on Saturday, February 14, 2026, at 3:30 PM ET and Sunday, February 15, 2026, at 10 AM ET. During the Power Hours, the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 gameplay loop will change significantly, with the following changes:

Players start with an Empowered Cupid’s Crossbow

Players start with a Self-Revive Device

Friendship Bubbles spawn around the map

The Storm will turn heart-shaped instead of its regular circular shape

Wings of Icarus will replace Wingsuits

Flowberry Fizz will replace Flowberry Mist Grenades

Since these events will only last for an hour at their given times, players are encouraged to log in 30 minutes before the Power Hours begin to avoid any server queues or matchmaking issues. Additionally, players might even get a chance to earn more Candy Hearts, which contributes towards their Fortnite Love and Legends free rewards progress.

Will you be tuning in to the Fortnite Valentine’s weekend Power Hours? Tell us in the comments below!