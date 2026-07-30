Fortnite Announces Ironmouse Collab Sprite Coming to the Game With Next Update

As players prepare for the upcoming Fortnite update, Epic has confirmed that players will soon be able to find and collect an Ironmouse Collab Sprite in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3. The announcement came as a surprise to many, with the developers revealing a partial first look at the upcoming collab companion.

In a new post by Fortnite on X, Epic shared an image of an empty Sprite frame ahead of the release of the Fortnite 41.30 update. Keen-eyed players were quick to notice that the design and color scheme, along with the caption accompanying the image, bear a strong resemblance to none other than Ironmouse, the beloved VTuber.

Image Credit: X / Fortnite

While Epic did not reveal the full look of the Ironmouse Sprite, it did share enough to get players excited. We also don’t know what buff the Ironmouse Fortnite Sprite will provide during a match. Much like the Pollo Sprite, the Ironmouse Sprite is also likely to hold a Mythic rarity, potentially making it incredibly hard to find.

Apart from the Sprite, players can also expect Ironmouse skins to be coming to the Fortnite Item Shop as part of the new collab. However, it is also possible that the collab is limited only to the new Sprite without any outfits, at least for now.

The Ironmouse Sprite will release alongside an already packed update, with Epic also introducing the Fortnite Simpsons Reload update and the John Wick Sprite with the 41.30 patch. Since this will be the last major update of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3, it looks like Epic wants to go all out before taking players into the next phase of Chapter 7.

Will you be going on the hunt for the Fortnite Ironmouse collab Sprite in Chapter 7 Season 3? Tell us in the comments below!