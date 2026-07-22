Fortnite Spider-Man Brand New Day Collab Teased, Confirmed for Next Update

Look out! Here comes Spider-Man! Epic Games has finally confirmed the Fortnite x Spider-Man Brand New Day collab with a new teaser. The new teaser does not reveal any hints about the upcoming Spider-Man crossover cosmetics. However, it does give us a hint of some upcoming map changes in Chapter 7 Season 3.

Epic is Webbing Up The Battlewoods for the Fortnite Spider-Man Brand New Day Collab

The new teaser for the collab was shared by Epic on the game’s official social media channels. In the post, the developers shared a video of The Battlewoods POI with the Spider-Man mural and Spidey’s webs being scattered all over the POI. In addition to the video, the post’s caption stated: “These webs look kinda familiar.”

These webs look kinda familar… 🤔🕸️ pic.twitter.com/LjOK6qU2uf — Fortnite (@Fortnite) July 21, 2026

This is a hint towards the Spider-Man Web Shooters finally returning to the Fortnite loot pool. Additionally, this might also be referencing the original Spider-Man collab in the game, which featured the Daily Bugle inside a volcano with webs all around it in Chapter 3 Season 1. Around the Daily Bugle, players could find and search Spider-Man’s backpack for the Web Shooters Mythic. Epic could bring this mechanic back to the Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3 map, this time around The Battlewoods.

As of now, Epic has not revealed any details of the upcoming Spider-Man Brand New Day Fortnite skins. However, along with the obvious new Spider-Man skin, players might finally see the addition of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher and maybe even a new Hulk skin to the game. Apart from the skins and map changes, Epic could finally release the leaked Spider-Man Sprite to the game, which reportedly will also allow players to use Spider-Man’s Web Shooters to web swing.

All of the content related to the Fortnite Brand New Day collab is expected to release on July 30, 2026, with the next Fortnite update. This would also line up with the global release of Spider-Man Brand New Day, which is scheduled for the following day, July 31, 2026.

Are you excited about swinging around with Spider-Man’s Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3? Tell us in the comments below!