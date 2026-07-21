Fortnite DC Trailer Reveals Addison Rae as Next Festival Headliner Icon

A recently released promotional trailer for the Fortnite DC Hot Bat Summer Event has heavily hinted that pop sensation Addison Rae is set to headline Season 15 of the Festival mode. This comes after the singer’s fans have been campaigning for her debut in the game for months now, and it looks like it’s all about to pay off.

Addison Rae Could Make Her Fortnite Debut This Month

In the trailer for the recent Fortnite DC Hot Bat Summer event, players were treated to a showcase of the newly released DC skins for Batman characters. However, what really caught the attention of many was the song used in the trailer, which is “Fame Is A Gun,” by Addison Rae. Given that Rae has been one of the most demanded collabs in the game, this doesn’t seem like a coincidence.

Image Credit: X / ShiinaBR

In addition to the song, players also spotted a blonde female character bearing a close resemblance to Rae. The character was seen right alongside Olivia Rodrigo, who also received her own Fortnite skins recently. This has all but confirmed Addison Rae’s arrival in Fortnite, most likely as the next Festival icon.

The ongoing Season 14 of Fortnite Festival, which features Laufey as the Icon, is set to end on July 29, 2026. This means that players should start receiving teasers for Addison Rae’s debut in Fortnite soon, with Epic potentially revealing her Icon skins as part of the next Fortnite update. Leakers have already hinted at a solo artist being featured as the next Festival headliner, adding more credibility to Rae’s arrival in the game.

Some players have been speculating that Rae could become a Fortnite Item Shop skin, much like Olivia Rodrigo. However, the timing indicates that she will be the face of the upcoming Festival Pass rather than a Shop skin.

At the time of writing, Epic has not officially confirmed the Fortnite x Addison Rae collaboration. However, with the hints the developers have given, it becomes pretty clear what Epic has in store for the Festival mode and its headliner.

Are you excited about Addison Rae making her debut in Fortnite Festival soon? Tell us in the comments below!