Fortnite Hotfix Buffs Sprite Locator Gizmo Making Rare Sprite Variants Easier to Find

Fortnite has dropped a surprise hotfix that buffs the newly added Sprite Locator gizmo in Chapter 7 Season 3. The hotfix was deployed on July 21, 2026, and it fixes a major lingering issue among players who are hunting Fortnite Sprites.

According to the Fortnite Status X post, the Sprite Locator gizmo now provides players with a “higher chance of spawning a sprite variant, and a very low chance to spawn a base sprite.”

Image Credit: X / FortniteStatus

This means that Fortnite players who have been using the Sprite Locator ever since it was introduced in the 41.20 update will come across rarer Sprite variants like Galaxy, Gummy, Gold, and so on, rather than the usual base variant.

Not just that; to rectify the gizmo’s ineffectiveness over the past few days, Epic is also granting all players who used any extraction gizmo in a Fortnite match three free Sprite Locators. You’ll be able to claim them when you log into Fortnite.

Apart from the Sprite Locator, Epic also added the Extraction Booster gizmo, which speeds up Extraction Crates at sites across the island. But the go-to gizmo that players have been using so far is a Portable Extractor, which can instantly extract your Sprite from anywhere across the map.

Image Credit: Beebom

But your luck of finding rare sprites isn’t just limited to Sprite events like Sprite Hours or a gizmo like Sprite Locator, which marks a Sprite Chest nearby. When the latest Fortnite update went live last week, one more gizmo, Lucky Locator, was leaked, which finds sprites on the map that are missing from your collection.

As of yet, we don’t know when Lucky Locator will be added to the island, but according to our speculation, it may be introduced when the next Fortnite update 41.30 goes live on July 30, 2026. If you’re using gizmos in the latest Fortnite season, do check out our guide on how to use a gizmo from your pickaxe slot.

What do you think about this buff introduced to Sprite Locators in Fortnite? Do let us know in the comments below!