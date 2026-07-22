Fortnite Rumor About Sprites Returning Next Season Has Been Debunked

The latest rumors of the return of Sprites in Fortnite next season have been debunked. They are the heart and soul of the game at the moment, and no one wants to see them go. However, based on what we know, Epic Games is going to vault them.

The rumor took root when a user, onk21111 on X, noticed something odd on the official Discord server. Fortnite Mastery Madness was being extended well past Chapter 7 Season 3’s timeline. This suggested that all Sprites would remain in play next season.

This notion that Sprites would remain in Fortnite got the community excited. Even the recent Spritesession x Fortnite collab teaser didn’t create this much of a buzz. There was some pushback from a few netizens, stating the Sprites are “boring” and that “we need something new,” but not everyone had that opinion.

A user who goes by the name of xtrapzbruv on X praised Epic Games by stating, “I am starting an official petition here on X. As this Fortnite season progresses, I have realized how much the sprites have left an impact on the community. Leading the game in a good direction. All of those in favor of making sprites a permanent addition to Fortnite, sign below.”

Image Credit: X / Epic Games

It is clear to see that for some, Sprites in Fortnite are the only reason to clock this many hours. With them soon being out of the picture, the incentive to play may not be present. After all, grinding to get a rare Zero Point Sprite makes it all worth the effort.

However, the entire notion that Sprites will carry over to Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 is a bit misleading. Since the Discord server Mastery Madness notifications are automated, they are scheduled to last until 2030. Someone likely forgot to switch this automation off.

This means that all of this was just a huge misunderstanding. Nevertheless, with roughly a month to go, it’s best to make use of what little time we have left with Sprites. On the off chance that you’re worried about Fortnite Reload being removed, don’t fret; it was just a rumor.

One user named Finzy on X had this to say about Sprites going away in Fortnite: “I’m actually scared for next season. If they remove sprites, the game will 100% die. Sprites have given new life to the game and have been a huge success”

In a way, Sprites have given players a purpose. Collecting and ticking off Sprites from the checklist has become a way of life. To have them go may not bode well for the community. However, Epic Games could bring them back if needed.

Let us know what you think Epic Games has planned for the future of Sprites in Fortnite.