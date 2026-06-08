Fortnite Confirms The Simpsons Map is Coming Back, But There’s a Catch

Epic Games has officially confirmed that the fan-favorite Fortnite The Simpsons map, Springfield, will soon be making its return to the game. However, the announcement comes with a minor caveat: the map will be returning to the Reload mode and not the core Battle Royale mode.

Fortnite The Simpsons Springfield Map Will Be Added to Reload This Summer

The return of the Simpsons map to Fortnite Reload was announced by Epic on the game’s official social media channels. The reveal featured the new John Wick skin from the Runners Battle Pass, looking at the Springfield map through a rift. As of now, we don’t have an exact date for the map’s return, as Epic has only revealed that it will be returning in Summer 2026. However, this is still a massive win for players who missed the cel-shaded chaos of the Simpsons map.

Image Credit: X / Fortnite

For players who missed out on it, the Fortnite x The Simpsons mini-season from 2025 was a massive event for the game, boasting record-high Fortnite player counts. Featuring a plethora of iconic locations from the beloved animated show, the Springfield map also included a unique Fortnite loot pool exclusive to the mini-season. Ever since the mini-season wrapped up, players have been practically begging Epic Games to bring back the Springfield map.

Now, player demands have been answered in the Fortnite Reload map. For those who are worried, this catch is entirely systematic. The Fortnite Simpsons map was always much smaller in scale than the usual Battle Royale maps, along with a tighter gameplay loop. While it worked for the Battle Royale mode during Chapter 6, it felt like it always belonged in Reload all along.

While Reload only features 40 players battling it out for a Victory Royale, the mode could lead to some highly animated chaos on the Fortnite The Simpsons map. Additionally, players who missed out on the mini-season could get a chance to experience what Springfield has to offer.

Are you excited about The Simpsons map finally returning to the game? Do you think the map will work well in the Reload mode? Tell us in the comments below!