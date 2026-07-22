Fortnite Connects Unity and Unreal Engine With a Huge Boost for UEFN Creators

UEFN creators can now rejoice as Fortnite x Unity has officially been revealed at the Unite Seoul Keynote on July 21, 2026. Games will now be able to render natively in Unreal Engine and, soon, in Fortnite. This is a huge moment for game developers as both creation tools can now be used in tandem. It will enter early access in 2027.

Games will be simulated in Unity and rendered in Unreal Engine, giving creators access to the Fortnite creator economy. We could see games like Escape from Duckov made using Unity, remade for Fortnite in UEFN. Developers even showed off a short demonstration, showcasing real-time rendering and synchronization between engines.

What’s more is that if you’re a UEFN creator, you will be able to publish Fortnite maps built with Unity. For those looking to enter the ecosystem, they’ll be able to do so with ease. A user by the name of TheCompoundFN on X had this to say about this collaboration: “Imagine every Unity dev out there suddenly having access to Fortnite’s audience. The number of creative maps that are about to exist is going to be genuinely unreal. 2027 can’t come fast enough ngl.”

It’s clear to see that Fortnite players are also eager to see what the Unity x Unreal Engine collaboration brings to the UEFN table. With the game serving as a platform in many ways, the possibilities are vast. But let’s not forget the recent $800 million partnership with Google, which will also play a huge role.

During the Unity x Fortnite presentation, developers showed off more than just mere UEFN assets. Using a demo map called Fantasy Kingdom (which sounds straight out of a Disney collaboration), they showed how a game made in Unity could render natively live inside Unreal Engine.

They also showed an Unreal character running smoothly through a Unity world; indicating that physics, lighting and input are working as intended. Multiplayer is also going to be huge part of this collaboration. Here’s what the keynote speaker had to say, “Fantasy Kingdom is just one example. Our team has ben building across genres; competitive, casual, social, narrative, all to show the breath of what is possible, and all of it runs in Unreal today.”

Based on everything showcased, being able to make use of Unity to create for Fortnite in the near future is going to boost UEFN massively. However, there is some concern about the timing. MarketAlphaHQ raised a valid point on X, stating, “Finally, but 2027 is way too late. By then, Unreal Engine will likely dominate the creator space entirely.” Given that Unreal Engine 6 is releasing towards the end of 2027, will Unity even stand a chance?

This is a valid concern, but taking into account that this is a collaboration and not a competition, Unity will stay relevant. In fact, with access to both creation tools, creators will have more options to choose from.

That said, based on the timeline, we could see things kick off after Chapter 7 ends with a mini-season. What better time to introduce new tools than at the start of a new phase of the storyline?

Let us know how you think Unity x Fortnite collaboration will help UEFN, and do you feel that Unreal Engine will still be the dominant force?