Fortnite Speeds Up Storm, Nerfs Guardian Shield to Make Endgames Faster

Fortnite has introduced some changes to BR gameplay, which include nerfing the Guardian Shield. As strange as it may seem, these changes were implemented based on direct community feedback in a hotfix on July 27, 2026. This also includes a long list of much-needed nerfs and buffs to Fortnite’s weapon loot pool and increasing the pace with faster Storm Circles during endgames.

Fortnite’s Latest Hotfix Makes Endgames Faster With Storm and Guardian Shield Changes

According to the official Fortnite Status X page post, a long list of improvements was deployed to the game on July 27. This includes the Fortnite Guardian Shield, which has undergone a nerf. It now drains faster at full charge, as its duration was reduced from 20s to 10s. It also recharges more slowly, as the delay has increased from 5s to 8s.

Next big change with this Fortnite hotfix is the Storm; they now close faster in the late game. As the match progresses, you’ll have less time to rotate. The Storm wait time has been reduced by 98s, and closing times are reduced by 50s. Furthermore, phase 2–5 circles are ~7–20% smaller, and triangle-shaped Storms were disabled.

We asked for design feedback 📢

You gave your feedback 📢 📢 📢 📢

We listened👂

Now there’s a new update! ✅



Keep us honest and keep the feedback coming 🤝 https://t.co/ZM6jy4l9Md — Ted Timmins (@JustTeddii) July 27, 2026

This also means that Fortnite matches can be around 2:30 mins faster than their usual runtime. Ted Timmins, Senior Design Director of Fortnite, mentions this is an active trial and feedback is welcome. If the pacing needs to be tuned down, it’ll be adjusted. However, don’t expect the Guardian Shield to get a buff in Fortnite until exploits are fixed.

Other Fortnite Loot Pool Changes Added With July 27 Hotfix

Further down the list of hotfixes, several Fortnite weapons have also received massive changes, which shift their position in the Chapter 7 Season 3 tier list. Here’s a full list of weapon nerfs and buffs in the July 27 Fortnite hotfix:

Loot Changes

Pistol spawn rates have been reduced, whereas Bank Shot Pistols are now easier to find.

Shock Rocks now drop in stacks of 2, and their max stack is reduced to 4. Plus, they’re cheaper to buy at 150 Gold Bars in Zero Build lobbies.

Surgical Burst Rifle Buffed

Common damage has been buffed by 1, and Uncommon to Mythic damage increased by 2

ADS accuracy improved by ~5-6%.

Sprinting accuracy improved by 5%.

Reloads are around 8% slower, and the Mythic Surgical Burst’s fire rate was reduced from 15 to 14.

Warforged AR Buffed

Fire rate increased from 7.2 to 7.3.

Reloads 5% faster now.

ADS accuracy improved by 5%, Airborne accuracy and sprinting and sustained accuracy also improved by ~17%.

Bank Shot Pistol Buffed

Damage buffed by 7%.

Builds damage buffed by 5-6%

Bounce multiplier reduced from 1.6x to 1.5x

DC Boss Mythics Adjustments

Harley Quinn’s Mythic close damage reduced from 28 to 27 while its mid to long range damage is increased by 0.1.

Poison Ivy’s pistol damage reduced by 3%.

Catwoman’s Rapid Fire SMG mag size increased to 27.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Apart from the above-mentioned changes, the Pocket Med-Mist Smoke has been replaced by Spicy Ice Cream in Fortnite Zero Build vending machines, where you can also purchase a Port-A-Cover. Furthermore, Cluster Clingers now drop in stacks of 2 instead of 1.

While these changes might seem intimidating at first, these were changes that the Fortnite player base saw as long overdue. Ever since the Battle Bus Victory Royale anomaly was added to Fortnite, players are employing every exploit in their arsenal to reach the endgame during matches.

With this hotfix, which heavily nerfs the Guardian Shield exploit in Fortnite, hopefully the ongoing Chapter 7 Season 3 meta won’t be disrupted as much. As a brand new FNCS Globals season is right around the corner, Epic is expected to make more balancing adjustments to Fortnite in the coming weeks, or even with the next v41.30 update.