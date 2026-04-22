Fortnite Profile Picture Customization Confirmed, Epic CEO Says It’s Coming Soon

Fortnite players once again have reason to celebrate, as Epic Games seems to be adding another layer of customization to the game with new custom profile pictures. This new feature will allow players to make their Fortnite profile pictures stand out, just like their in-game banners and usernames. Here’s everything we know about this upcoming feature so far.

Tim Sweeney Confirms Fortnite Players Will Soon Be Able to Choose Permanent Profile Pictures

In a recent exchange on X, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney responded to a fan discussion about Fortnite skins and their role as profile pictures. Sweeney then revealed how the developers are currently working on a reworked profile pic system. He then went on to state, “The ability to choose a permanent PFP [profile picture] that doesn’t change when you change your outfit is definitely coming.”

Image Credit: X / Tim Sweeney

The fan thread discussed how players should be able to use banners as profile pictures. Another player also suggested that this should be Fortnite’s version of Emblems, wherever your character’s skin is in BR.

This is amazing news for Fortnite players, as the game has restricted players to a static icon of their currently equipped skin as their profile picture for years. Unlike other platforms like Steam or Xbox, there has never been a way to upload or maintain a unique image as a player’s permanent avatar.

This new feature could change that, allowing players to have a profile picture, even on Epic Games Store, that follows them across various modes like Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Fortnite Festival, and more, regardless of the skin they are wearing.

However, players speculate that this feature could add another cosmetic type that Epic will sell in the Fortnite Item Shop. While it has not been confirmed yet, there is a chance that Epic will begin featuring Rare and Legendary PFPs in future Fortnite Battle Passes and Item Shop offers.

What do you think about the upcoming Fortnite profile pictures feature? Do you have any ideas you would implement in a feature like this? Tell us in the comments below!