Fortnite Players Want Bad Bunny as Next Festival Season Headliner After Epic Super Bowl Peformance

Fortnite has become a melting pot of not just crazy collaborations but also culture as a whole, with the game featuring various real-life personalities like musicians and sports celebrities on the Battle Royale island. A big part of this has been the Fortnite Festival mode, which launched all the way back in 2023, and his since become a platform for Fortnite players to celebrate their favourite music artists.

This has led to players wanting Bad Bunny as the headliner for the next Fortnite Festival season, especially after the Puerto Rican artist delivered a phenomenal halftime show at the 2026 Super Bowl.

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Performance Has Fortnite Fans In Awe

Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl, despite having its fair share of controversies, was a special moment for many fans. As fans watched Benito take on what is the biggest stage for an artist, many Fortnite fans saw the potential Fortnite Festival Season 14 headliner. This is not only because of his stature as an artist but also his cultural importance, something Bad Bunny highlighted through the set pieces in his performance.

Image Credit: X / ShiinaBR

Reputable Fortnite leaker ShiinaBR echoed this sentiment with a post on X, with a caption mentioning the official Fortnite Festival account and stating, “y’all know which headliner we need now,” while referencing Bad Bunny. One player agreed with the idea, chiming in, “The fact that he doesn’t have a skin in the game yet is just crazy.” Meanwhile, another player presented an idea for a possible back bling, stating, “With a customisable back bling for all American flags!”

A player went as far as to say that Bad Bunny should have a place in the main Fortnite Battle Pass, exclaiming, “I’m sorry, but only the festival pass won’t justify it. He’s gotta be in the main BP.” Additionally, another player expressed how Bad Bunny would have fit greatly in this Festival season by stating, “He should’ve been the headliner for this season, not Chappell.”

However, not everyone agreed with the concept of Bad Bunny as the next headliner. A player stated, “I wanna see some metal again, whether it’s Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, Linkin Park, just ANYTHING, SOMETHING.” Another player echoed this sentiment, stating, “I just want more rock groups, as headliners, is that too much to ask?”

It’s almost impossible to guess who the next Fortnite Festival artist will be. However, it’s clear that Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl performance, with its themes of love and unity, resonated with a lot of people in the Fortnite player base. Epic Games has added a brand new Bad Bunny emote to celebrate his Super Bowl performance, and this could lead to a more in-depth, Fortnite Festival-based collaboration in the future.

Would you like to see Bad Bunny as the next headliner in Fortnite Festival Season 14? Tell us in the comments below!