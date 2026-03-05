Fortnite March 5 Update 39.41 Patch Notes: Wild Week, OG Weapons Return, and Rick & Morty Collab

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 is merely weeks away from wrapping up before the much-awaited Season 2 arrives. While the previous update brought back The Seven on the Fortnite island, all eyes are now on The Visitor’s rocket as a live event quickly approaches.

To prepare loopers for the end of Season 1 and help them finish their Battle Passes quickly, Epic has released a final update for this season, patch 39.41, which brings back Wild Week and also some of the weapons known to many. Here are the full Fortnite patch notes for the March 5 update.

Fortnite update 39.41 is now live after a scheduled downtime of around 2 hours on March 5, 2026, at 4 AM ET. Epic took down the servers for scheduled maintenance, with matchmaking services and all playlists disabled during the downtime.

The servers are now back online, and you can dive right into the latest content update.

Wild Week Brings Back OG Weapons

Image Credits: Epic Games

The latest Fortnite update brings back Wild Week with patch 39.41, where OG weapons make a return to the loot pool. Weapons like Assault Rifle (SCAR), OG Pump Shotgun (SPAS), Hunting Rifle, Suppressed SMG, and Combat Shotgun are now available in the loot pool.

On the other hand, weapons like Tactical AR, Deadeye AR, Vengeful Sniper, and Sovereign Shotgun are sent back to the vault. Moreover, the second Wild Week, starting March 12, will bring back Vending Machines, which will have Legendary, Exotic, and Mythic loot. Plus, Gold Bars are tripled until the end of the season.

The Seven is Back and So Are Their Weapons

Image Credit: Epic Games

As players last week witnessed The Seven Rocket Launch Event in Fortnite and the return of the heroic faction on the island, Epic has now added the MK-Seven Assault Rifle and Seven Cluster Cannon to the loot pool.

You can now find both the weapons on the island and claim them to grab a Victory Royale and quickly finish your Chapter 7 Season 1 Battle Pass.

Rick and Morty Collab Wave 2 Drop

Image Credit: Epic Games

The latest Fortnite update brings a second wave of the Rick and Morty collab with a Pickle Rick and Prime Rick skin that players can get from the Item Shop, starting March 7. You can also stand a chance to get the Pickle Rick skin for free by participating in an in-game tourney.

Accompanying the two skins will be additional cosmetics, which also include Squanchy and Mr. Poopybutthole sidekicks.

Fortnite Returns to Google PlayStore

After Epic and Google finally resolved their ongoing dispute on microtransactions on third-party apps, Fortnite is returning to PlayStore on Android Devices.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney posted a photo on X standing near an Android logo figure, revealing the game will return gradually to PlayStore across available regions.

New Weekly Quests

And finally, like every week, this Fortnite update also adds some new Weekly Quests for players to complete in exchange for XP to progress along their Battle Pass and finish it before Season 2 rolls around on March 19.

Are you excited for the new Fortnite season? What do you expect the name of the new season is going to be? Let us know in the comments below!