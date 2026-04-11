Fortnite Creator Epic Is Working On a Disney Extraction Shooter, Reports Suggest

The Fortnite Disney partnership has been one of the most quietly exciting parts of the game, with Epic consistently working on the ambitious crossover behind the scenes since 2024. Now, a new report suggests that Epic is developing a Disney extraction shooter for Fortnite, which could compete with other big names in the genre right now.

Fortnite Disney Extraction Shooter Could Release Later This Year

According to a Bloomberg report, Epic Games is working on multiple Disney games as part of the long-running Fortnite Disney crossover, with one of these projects being the Fortnite Disney extraction shooter. The game will seemingly implement mechanics along the lines of Arc Raiders, but with Disney characters fighting before they reach an extraction point.

Image Credit: Disney and Embark Studios

While this definitely sounds promising for a lot of fans, the Bloomberg report also reveals how internal reviews related to the upcoming Fortnite Disney extraction shooter have been largely mixed. Reviewers have expressed concerns about the lack of originality in the mode, seemingly because of the Arc Raiders inspiration. However, employees at Epic believe that the mode could be polished as it draws closer to release.

Apart from the Fortnite Disney extraction shooter, Epic is also working on two other Disney titles. One of these titles has received similarly mixed internal reviews from employees, while the other has had its resources reallocated to the first two projects after it was revealed that “Disney was disappointed by Epic’s release timeline.”

While this reassignment of resources might be worrisome for players, Epic’s global head of communications, Liz Markman, made a statement in defense of the move, stating: “We are building a new games and entertainment universe of Disney experiences. Epic’s timelines are aggressive and always have been. We’ve heavily moved developers onto projects with releases approaching, while smaller prototyping teams are working on further-off projects.”

With the recent layoffs at Epic Games, many developers working on these Fortnite Disney titles were let go. However, Epic still seems optimistic about the ambitious collaboration between Fortnite and Disney. After the release of Disney cosmetics like the Fortnite Hercules and Toy Story skins, only time will tell how well experimental modes like the Fortnite Disney extraction shooter will fare for the future of the game and Epic Games as a whole.

Are you excited about a Fortnite Disney extraction shooter, along with the other two modes? Tell us in the comments below!