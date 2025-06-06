Home > News > Major Fortnite Leak Hints at Superman and Robin Battle Pass Skins

Major Fortnite Leak Hints at Superman and Robin Battle Pass Skins

Fortnite leak Superman and Robin Battle Pass
Image Credit: Epic Games
  • A major Fortnite leak teases Superman and Robin in the next Battle Pass.
  • Additional leaks point to OG-styled skins, including Omega and Brite Bomber variants.
  • Leaks also mention a new LEGO Pass outfit, boosting the season’s overall rewards.

Fortnite fans, gear up for a superhero landing! A new Fortnite leak hints that Superman and Robin will join the island in next season’s Battle Pass. This leak aligns perfectly with the Fortnite 2025 roadmap that teased a superhero-themed season. While Epic Games has remained silent, the community is buzzing with excitement over the possibility of two iconic DC heroes taking center stage.

Note:

While Fortnite leaks are based on data mining and rumors, they are still not officially confirmed. So take all the leaks with a grain of salt. Also, major spoilers ahead.

The leak was shared by prominent Fortnite insider @HYPEX, who posted a teaser hinting at Superman and Robin Battle Pass skins. The image appears to confirm both characters as tier rewards, with Superman possibly headlining the pass. Superman previously appeared in Chapter 2, Season 7, within a special pass. However, this version brings a fresh look with updated cosmetics and possibly a LEGO-style variant.

There is a high possibility that we might get the James Gunn version of Superman in Fortnite. Furthermore, we can also see a survey skin arriving in the next season’s battle pass.

Also Read: Fortnite Leak Hints at The Simpsons Collab, and I’m Already Dreaming of Springfield

Fortnite OG Chapter 1 Season 4 Battle Pass Skins Leak

More excitement unfolds as a fresh leak from multiple trusted sources, including @Guille_GAG, reveals returning OG-styled skins for the Battle Pass. These include new takes on classic fan-favorite characters with updated styles and animations. A new Omega and a sleek new Brite Bomber variant are visible on the leaked image.

Another teaser confirms an upcoming LEGO Pass outfit, adding more rewards for players to chase. Since the leaks come from Epic’s API, we must wait for the official confirmation. If these leaks hold true, the Superman and Robin Battle Pass in the next Fortnite season could be one of the most stacked yet.

Do you want to see a gun-free Fortnite season full of superhero skins in the battle pass? Share your thoughts in the comments.

