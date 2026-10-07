Fortnite SteelSeries Collab Brings First IRL Sprite Merch and Free Skins with Products

Fortnite has had multiple collabs with PC and console peripherals over the years, and its latest comes in the form of a crossover with SteelSeries. The latest line of SteelSeries Fortnite products launched on October 6, 2026, includes a first-of-its-kind Sprite-themed headset, Guff-themed mousepad, keycaps, and much more.

Fortnite-Themed Keycaps, Earbuds, Headsets, and More Arrive with SteelSeries Collab

The Fortnite SteelSeries collab trailer was posted on social media by SteelSeries, and it showcases all the products available in the lineup. While there are plenty of new gaming peripherals fans can get their hands on, the most interesting one without a doubt is the Fortnite Water-Sprite-themed headset with the actual Sprite’s face printed on the earmuffs.

What’s more, each product also features its own in-game item that you can redeem using a code. Oro, who’s often mistaken for a version of Midas, can also be obtained as one of the many free Fortnite skins by purchasing a particular product; in this case, the SteelSeries Arctis GameBuds for almost $220. That said, here’s the list of all Fortnite SteelSeries products you can purchase right now, alongside their cost:

Arctis GameBuds ($219,99) – Oro (Skin)

Arctis Nova 3 Headset ($129.99) – Cold Hearted (Pickaxe)

Aerox 3 Mouse ($139.99) – Frozen Beak (Pickaxe)

2x Mousepads (each $29.99) – Fossil Flyer (Glider)

Battle Bus Mousepad (each $49.99) – Rim Shot (Emote)

3x Keycap Sets ($79.99 each) – Statuesque (Emote)

Artisan Keycap ($79.99) – Statuesque (Emote)

Fortnite Edition Thumb Grips Packs ($14.99-$34.99) – No code included

Aside from the Thumb Grips, all other products that are part of the Fortnite SteelSeries collab have a code included with their purchase. If you already own the item in-game, you receive the equivalent amount of V-Bucks instead. This means you can get the product without losing out on the freebie.

Image Credit: SteelSeries

Unfortunately, if you’re wondering, none of the SteelSeries products give you a code for the Crystallized Punisher Pickaxe in Fortnite. Also, keep in mind that the codes do not contain exclusive items. Everything that has been mentioned above can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop. That said, don’t expect Fortnitemares 2026 themed products to be featured as part of the collab.

On that note, the Arctis Nova 3X Wireless for Xbox – Fortnite Edition has already sold out, which means players are actively purchasing it. If you want to purchase something in particular, head to the official SteelSeries Fortnite website.

Aside from the online store, you should be able to purchase the SteelSeries Fortnite line of products from select Best Buy and Walmart storefronts as long as stock is available. Once products are sold out, there’s no telling if or when they could be back.

So which Fortnite SteelSeries peripheral are you buying first? Let us know in the comments below!