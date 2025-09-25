Fortnite Is Adding Photo Mode so You Can Snap Selfies with Enemies During Sweaty Matches

When it comes to entertaining the audience, Fortnite never disappoints. Whether it is a crazy collaboration or an iconic game mode, there is always something new that blows our minds. And with Chapter 7 coming closer, Epic Games is adding a fresh addition. A new Fortnite photo mode is coming, a new way players can snap a selfie at any time, be it with a friend or an enemy.

Fortnite Photo Mode Is Coming This Season

With the Fortnite v37.31 update live, we got plenty of new information about new updates coming to the game. According to leaks from multiple known creators, the Fortnite Photo Mode will be a dedicated feature. Yes, the game previously had a feature where players could take a photo from within the replay.

There are some FN creative maps as well, where players can visit to take images. With the Fortnite Daft Punk event going live, having a Photo Mode in the game makes the most sense.

Also Read: How to Play Fortnite Delulu and Get Victory Royale

As per the rumors, the Fortnite Photo Mode will have various options to customize or edit the image. Yes, you can use the feature as your perfect Photoshop studio. Players can change a character’s facial expression after taking a picture. Think of you with the Delulu Glider umbrella, but the lighting is red, like you are some vampire in an old Hollywood movie. Once done, it saves a high-res image in your FN Folder.

But that’s not all. After that, players can also change character lighting / Rim Light. Yes, you can add more cinematic flair to the image taken in the Fortnite Photo Mode. Furthermore, there will be a dedicated option to change Camera/Lens Effects & Lighting. With the Fortnite Festival Party Royale bringing concerts and movies to the game, it is the ideal time to have such a great feature.

So, are you excited to jump into the Fortnitemares event and take some spooky selfies? Which feature are you looking forward to testing out from Fortnite Photo Mode the most? Let us know in the comments.