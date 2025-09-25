Fortnite Delulu Finally Gives Players Squad Victory Royales Starting This Weekend

The Delulu mode has quickly risen among Fortnite players as a popular game mode. However, many fans had one issue with this particular mode. No, it is not the overhyped pacing of the game. Instead, it is the fact that you must complete the game as a solo competitor. Well, things will now change as Fortnite Delulu Squad Victory Royale is now official.

Fortnite Delulu Squad Victory Royale Is Live

If you are not familiar, Fortnite Delulu mode is an LTM where you’re dropped into a random location on the Chapter 6 Season 4 map. But instead of being with friends, you are with random players. To win the game, the only way is to betray the team and defeat them to become the Delulu-lord.

This sparked a lot of exploits, even some using disconnect and glitch methods to win Fortnite Delulu mode. Even the Epic Games boss, Tim Sweeney shared Fortnite Delulu winning methods recently in his post. Sadly, only solo players could win it. That is no longer going to be the problem if you are tired of betraying your team.

With the update v37.31, which brings the Fortnite Daft Punk event. In the update, Delulu is getting the option to win games as a party. Yes, you can now win the Fortnite Delulu Glider umbrella by winning the game with your random party.

So, are you excited to jump into the Delulu mode with the new changes? Let us know in the comments.