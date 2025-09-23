Fortnite pro MrSavage Is Getting an Icon Skin and Fans Are Hyped

Fortnite has officially revealed its latest Icon Series addition, and this time it is none other than pro player MrSavage. The MrSavage Fortnite Icon skin was showcased live during his stream, sending fans into celebration as one of the most talented competitors in the scene finally joins the lineup of icons.

Fortnite Reveals MrSavage and Savage Siren Skin Bundles

The new skin comes as part of the MrSavage bundle, which includes a set of themed cosmetics tailored to his style. Alongside it, Epic Games has also revealed the Savage Siren bundle, giving players another way to represent the Savage legacy inside the Battle Royale. The Savage Siren set comes with matching accessories, making it a standout addition for collectors and competitive fans alike.

MrSavage has built a reputation as one of Fortnite’s most consistent players, with tournament wins, LAN appearances, and highlight plays that have made him a fan favorite. His journey from young prodigy to seasoned professional has inspired countless players. That is why this Icon skin feels like a long-overdue celebration of his impact on the community.

Interestingly, leakers spotted hints of the skin during the latest update when a string was added to the files. Out of respect, nobody spoiled the reveal ahead of time. Some leakers and fans even asked that Epic improve encryption so future surprises remain intact.

The MrSavage Fortnite Icon skin is a new feather on the cap for both the player and the game’s legacy. Are you getting the skin when it hits the store or the MrSavage tournament? Let us know in the comments.