Fortnite September 25 Update 37.31 Patch Notes: Daft Punk Event, Festival Party Mode, and More

Fortnite has once again released another update in Chapter 6 Season 4, which has been full of exciting and fresh content each week. In the previous update, Epic unleashed the Megazord mythic in Battle Royale and Zero Build, as well as dropped the new Delulu game mode.

Alongside that, several weapons were unvaulted, and players got a chance to earn a free Victory Umbrella by winning a Delulu match. Despite its proximity-chat-filled chaos, even Epic boss Tim Sweeney managed to secure a dub by purely being a pacifist and engaging in a heal-off.

However, the big news this week is the upcoming Daft Punk Experience concert that has both fans of the French duo and Fortnite players excited. So ahead of the event, Epic has deployed a maintenance patch that adds files for the event alongside some interesting new content. Here are the full patch notes.

Daft Punk Experience This Weekend

Epic has added new files to Fortnite for the upcoming Daft Punk Experience that goes live this weekend. Players will receive a free loading screen that features an original snap from one of the most iconic Daft Punk concerts.

Furthermore, players can now purchase the Daft Punk cosmetics from the Item Shop and join the festivities later this weekend as the experience takes them on a journey across worlds.

Delulu Returns This Weekend With Squad Wins Enabled

Fortnite Delulu will return on September 26 until September 29 for yet another chaotic weekend. After players voiced their disappointment with the game mode’s solo-only wins, Epic is now enabling Squad Wins, meaning you’ll be able to grab Victory Royales with your team, without betraying them towards the end.

This comes in after players expressed the challenges of winning the Crashbrella Victory Umbrella, which seemed near impossible for some. Players also found several tricks to bypass solo wins to get the glider, but a heal-off emerged as the only viable tactic to many.

New Festival Party Royale Mode

Fortnite is merging the Jam Stage and Party Royale modes into a new mode called Festival Party Royale. The mode is designed to play games, dance, jam, or simply chat and chill with friends. With surprises and special events to come, the party never ends.

In the mode, players can play fast, chaotic games of tag, dance, jam, and chat with friends. The mode will also bring its own host of special events. The leaked designs of the mode reveal new arenas for collabs like Nike and Tron: Ares, which may bring a new gameplay for fans.

Blitz Gets Slapped Back to Normal

The popular Blitz mode has returned to its normal map with a new Slap Factory POI, which is now available with the update. The new Blitz update is named “Slap Factory,” and players may expect more slap-based consumable loot than usual on the island.

OG Season 6 Battle Pass Revealed

While Battle Royale gets most content, things in the OG mode have been leading quicker than usual to the Season 6 update. Recent leaks have hinted that the Ice King may be making his return, and players will be able to play as villains, joining his side as he attempts to conquer the island yet again.

The Red cube is rolling down, making its way to Loot Lake, and soon the Season 6 update will be unleashed. Coming to the Battle Pass, insiders have revealed that it will consist of remixed skins for Calamity, Dire, and DJ Yonder.

More Skins and Fortnitemares Leaks

While Fortnitemares, is still a couple of major gameplay updates away, skins that are speculated to arrive during the event have been leaked, including a new Butcher Pig skin, which will join a new Dire variant, and a Gecko skin. More info on Fortnitemares will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Are you excited about this week’s Fortnite update? Let us know in the comments below!