Fortnite Brings New Festival Party Royale Mode with Concerts and Movie Screenings

Remember Party Royale? The game mode where players could just explore the hub with other players without going into a PvP brawl. Well, the game mode is now a core mode within Fortnite. The Fortnite Party Royale mode will bring new concerts and movie screenings right to players’ fingertips.

After the Fortnite Festival Daft Punk event update, we will see this new game mode. Fortnite Festival Party Royale mode will be a core mode in the game, as per the in-game files. Moreover, the new Party Royale mode will bring concerts and movie screenings to the game. A recent reveal showcased that Tron will be one of the movies featured in Fortnite Festival Party Royale.

The new core game mode will replace both Jam Stage and Party Royale at the same time. If you are not familiar, it is the first casual game mode to not contain PvP or building as a whole, instead featuring various mini-games for players to play with their team. It was introduced with Fortnite Update v12.50.

Fortnite Festival Party Royale Mode Quests Revealed

The Party Royale mode will also have daily Fortnite quests. This means you must visit the hub if you want to get XP in Fortnite. That said, here are some of the Fortnite Festival Party Royale mode quests revealed so far:

Win 10 games of Tag as a Runner – 10,000 XP

Jam for 60 seconds – 10,000 XP

Complete Daily Quests in Festival Party Royale (4) – 10,000 XP

Earn 20,000 XP in Festival Party Royale – 1,000 XP

Earn 40,000 XP in Festival Party Royale – 1,000 XP

Earn 60,000 XP in Festival Party Royale – 1,000 XP

So, are you excited to join the Fortnite Festival Party Royale mode and check out the new concerts or movie screenings? Which movie would you love to see in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments.