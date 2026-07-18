Fortnite Could Soon Grant Free Rewards to Players for Logging In Daily

Epic Games is reportedly working on a new daily reward system for Fortnite. The feature will potentially grant players incentives like levels and free skins for logging in consistently. This was revealed in a new leak, which also hints at the daily reward system featuring reward tracks that expire.

Fortnite Daily Rewards System Could Feature Lim

In a recent X post by HYPEX, it was revealed that the new Fortnite Daily Rewards system will act similarly to the Winterfest Cabin that Epic implements every Christmas, which disqualifies players from certain rewards. If players don’t log in daily while a specific reward track is active, they might lose their chance at acquiring the free reward.

Image Credit: X / HYPEX

According to the leak, Epic has been working on a daily rewards feature for a while, and it was meant to launch before Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 3, during the Showdown season. However, certain internal delays have held Epic back from releasing it fully. It is possible that the feature gets introduced with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4, allowing players to start the next season with a bang.

The leak also suggests what kind of rewards players can expect from the new system, with the possible prizes including levels, cosmetics (possible free Fortnite skins), and Llamas for the Save the World mode.

Funnily enough, the Fortnite Save the World mode already featured an extremely popular daily login reward system that granted players V-Bucks and Llamas. While that system was discontinued in 2023, it looks like Epic is preparing it for a comeback for the overall Fortnite ecosystem.

Of course, Epic Games has not made an official statement about the feature yet. However, it is possible we will get more details about the new reward system in the next Fortnite update on July 30, 2026.

Are you excited about a possible Fortnite Daily Rewards system being implemented soon? Tell us in the comments below!