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Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hours: Start Time and Countdown Timer

Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
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Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hours July 11 2026
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hours will be split into two rounds on July 11, 2026.
  • You will be able to get more Holofoil Sprites in Fortnite between 2-4 PM ET and 9-11 PM ET.
  • You will begin the match with a Self-Revive Device and Shock Rocks effect during the event.
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The Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hours will be kicking off this weekend on July 11, 2026. If you’re missing Sprites of the aforementioned variety, here’s your chance to catch them all. You will have a total of four hours (240 minutes), during which Holofoil variants of Fortnite Sprites will appear more often. That said, here’s everything you need to know.

When Will Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hours Start?

Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hours
Image Credit: Epic Games

As per official information, round one of the Fortnite Sprite event will start on Saturday (July 11, 2026) at 2 PM ET and end at 4 PM ET. This will be followed by round two, starting at 9 PM ET and ending at 11 PM ET on the same day.

If you’re yet to find the rarest Sprites in Fortnite, this is your chance to complete your collection. However, if catching them seems too tiresome, trading Sprites in Fortnite will be easier. That said, here’s when it starts in other major time zones:

Location and Time ZoneRound 1 TimeRound 2 Time
Los Angeles (PT)11 AM to 1 PM6 PM to 8 PM
Chicago (CT)1 PM to 3 PM8 PM to 10 PM
New York (ET)2 PM to 4 PM9 PM to 11 PM
Brasília (BRT)3 PM to 5 PM10 PM to 12 AM
Greenwich (UTC)6 PM to 8 PM1 AM to 3 AM (July 12)
London (BST)7 PM to 9 PM2 AM to 4 AM (July 12)
Paris (CEST)8 PM to 10 PM3 AM to 5 AM (July 12)
Dubai (GST)10 PM to 12 AM5 AM to 7 AM (July 12)
Seoul (KST) and Tokyo (JST)3 AM to 5 AM (July 12)10 AM to 12 PM (July 12)
Sydney (AEST)4 AM to 6 AM (July 12)11 AM to 1 PM (July 12)

Depending on where you live, you may only be able to attend one round of Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hours. To capitalize on this, get to as many Fortnite Sprite Chest locations as possible. Follow this loot path to farm Sprites to increase your chances of finding them.

Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hours Countdown Timer

Here’s a countdown timer to help you keep track of the time:

Round 1 of Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hour Starts In
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Round 1 of Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hour is Live

Round 2 of Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hour Starts In
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds

Round 2 of Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hour is Live

What to Expect During Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hours?

During the event, several modifiers will be in effect, which will make gameplay interesting. Here’s what to expect:

  • Shocked and Revived: Everyone will start the match with a Self-Revive Device and Shock Rocks effect when dropping out of the Battle Bus. This will make gameplay rather interesting in the early game.
  • Shock Rocks Abundance: Shock Rocks will drop more frequently and grant double the usual jump height.
  • More Holofoil Sprites: Holofoil Sprites will appear more often.

That’s everything you need to know about the Fortnite Holofoil Sprite Power Hours. Use the Fortnite Sprite Checklist to help keep track of things and tick off variants you’ve collected.

Let us know what your game plan is to get more Sprites; do you plan on searching Sprite Chests or obtaining them from Renegade Vaults?

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Portrait of Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 5 years of experience in video games journalism with a degree in Communicative English and Media Studies. He specializes in writing features, with his expertise being Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and the GTA franchise. When he's not jotting down thoughts, he's campaigning in Lustria, ridding the Old World of the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires.

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