Fortnite Gets Another Toy Story Collab, but There’s a Catch

Pixar has officially revealed a new Fortnite Toy Story collab to celebrate the release of Toy Story 5 on Disney+ on September 23, 2026. This is the second major crossover with the franchise in Fortnite, but there’s a small catch. Unlike the previous Toy Story collab, which featured Buzz Lightyear and Emperor Zurg skins in Fortnite, this one features only a UEFN experience.

According to the trailer posted on Toy Story’s X page, players can join “The Great Toy Rescue” UEFN map to help bring the missing toys home. This is what the caption on the Fortnite Toy Story collab trailer says: “Uh-oh… the toys are missing! Join The Great Toy Rescue, complete challenges across Fortnite to unlock rewards, and help bring them home.”

Although the trailer for the new Fortnite Toy Story collab features very popular characters such as Jessie and Woody, none of them are actually playable. Players can only gain “skills” associated with the characters in this Toy Story UEFN experience. Although earlier Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 leaks hinted at Woody being added as a skin in-game, it never came to fruition.

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

Image Credit: Epic Games

That said, as part of the Fortnite Toy Story collab, players can explore and find characters like Rex, Jessie, Buzz, Forky, and more in other popular Creator Islands found in this UEFN experience. Completing tasks allows you to gain new abilities to traverse through Bonnie’s bedroom and collect memorabilia.

Your ultimate goal is to bring everyone home safe and sound; no toy gets left behind. If you’re bored of completing Fortnite Quests and need something to gain XP, this UEFN experience is worth looking into.

If you would like to try out the Fortnite Toy Story collab map yourself, here is the UEFN map code (6059-3243-8283). If you’re a Toy Story fan, you wouldn’t want to miss out on this. That said, you’d best hurry, as the UEFN map is a time-limited experience only available until October 5, 2026.