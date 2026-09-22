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Fortnite Gets Another Toy Story Collab, but There’s a Catch

Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
The Great Rescue UEFN map in Fortnite Toy Story collab
Image Credit: Epic Games
In Short
  • The second Fortnite Toy Story collab arrives in the form of a UEFN experience without any skins or cosmetics.
  • The Fortnite collab UEFN map is called The Great Toy Rescue and features several activities that players can partake in to earn XP.
  • The UEFN map that's part of the Fortnite Toy Story collab is a time-limited experience available until October 5, 2026.
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Pixar has officially revealed a new Fortnite Toy Story collab to celebrate the release of Toy Story 5 on Disney+ on September 23, 2026. This is the second major crossover with the franchise in Fortnite, but there’s a small catch. Unlike the previous Toy Story collab, which featured Buzz Lightyear and Emperor Zurg skins in Fortnite, this one features only a UEFN experience.

According to the trailer posted on Toy Story’s X page, players can join “The Great Toy Rescue” UEFN map to help bring the missing toys home. This is what the caption on the Fortnite Toy Story collab trailer says: “Uh-oh… the toys are missing! Join The Great Toy Rescue, complete challenges across Fortnite to unlock rewards, and help bring them home.”

Although the trailer for the new Fortnite Toy Story collab features very popular characters such as Jessie and Woody, none of them are actually playable. Players can only gain “skills” associated with the characters in this Toy Story UEFN experience. Although earlier Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 leaks hinted at Woody being added as a skin in-game, it never came to fruition.

  • The Great Toy Rescue UEFN Fortnite map
    Image Credit: Epic Games
  • Jonesy looking at object in Fornite The Great Toy Rescue UEFN map
    Image Credit: Epic Games
  • Jonesy jumping in Bonnie's room in The Great Toy Rescue UEFN Fortnite map
    Image Credit: Epic Games

That said, as part of the Fortnite Toy Story collab, players can explore and find characters like Rex, Jessie, Buzz, Forky, and more in other popular Creator Islands found in this UEFN experience. Completing tasks allows you to gain new abilities to traverse through Bonnie’s bedroom and collect memorabilia.

Your ultimate goal is to bring everyone home safe and sound; no toy gets left behind. If you’re bored of completing Fortnite Quests and need something to gain XP, this UEFN experience is worth looking into.

If you would like to try out the Fortnite Toy Story collab map yourself, here is the UEFN map code (6059-3243-8283). If you’re a Toy Story fan, you wouldn’t want to miss out on this. That said, you’d best hurry, as the UEFN map is a time-limited experience only available until October 5, 2026.

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Portrait of Matthew Wilkins
Matthew Wilkins

Matthew Wilkins is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 5 years of experience in video games journalism with a degree in Communicative English and Media Studies. He specializes in writing features, with his expertise being Fortnite, Helldivers 2, and the GTA franchise. When he's not jotting down thoughts, he's campaigning in Lustria, ridding the Old World of the Skaven in Total War: Warhammer III - Immortal Empires.

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