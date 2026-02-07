Fortnite Finally Drops Surprise February 7 Hotfix to Fix Crashes Haunting Players This Season

Even though Fortnite is over 8 years old at this point, it being an online game means that players are always bound to run into bugs and other issues that ruin the Battle Royale experience. These bugs can range from minor visual glitches to game-breaking errors that make Fortnite borderline unplayable.

Players have been experiencing such an issue in Chapter 7 Season 1 after the release of the recent Fortnite 39.40 update, with many coming forward to report frequent crashes. However, Epic Games has finally addressed these issues with an upcoming hotfix.

New Fortnite Hotfix Addresses Chapter 7 Season 1 Crashes

Image Credit: X / Fortnite Status

While the Love and Legends update arrived only a couple of days ago, many players have reported that the content in the update was overshadowed by crashes and console freezes. Players have been experiencing crashes related to DirectX 11. While Epic has previously suggested switching to DX12 or Performance Mode to get around this issue, these options can often lead to even worse blue screen crashes.

Thankfully, Epic Games has been listening to player complaints regarding the crashes. The developers recently took to X to announce that they will be releasing a new hotfix that addresses these issues directly. The hotfix will be released for PC and console players on February 7, 2026, at 7 AM ET in the form of an update, with mobile platforms receiving the hotfix sometime early next week.

The release of the hotfix could not come at a better time, as Epic Games has also confirmed that the new Fortnite season, Chapter 7 Season 2, will be delayed by two weeks. This means that the next season will be released on March 19, 2026, instead of its initial March 5, 2026, release date. Since players will have two more weeks with the Pacific Break theme, this new hotfix should make the experience a lot smoother.

Are you excited about Epic Games finally addressing this game-breaking issue plaguing Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1? Tell us in the comments below!