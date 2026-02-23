Fortnite Dev Reveals Massive Changes Coming to Chapter 7 Season 2 Battle Royale

With Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 right around the corner, players are wondering what the upcoming season could hold in store for them, especially since Epic has mostly been radio silent about what to expect. However, Ted Timmins, the design director at Fortnite, recently opened his X account up to questions from players.

This lengthy Q&A section has given players a look into what the new Fortnite season could hold for them, especially in terms of gameplay and loot pool changes. Here’s everything we learned about Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 Could Have One of the Biggest Seasonal Overhauls Ever

Image Credit: X / Ted Timmins

In the X discussion post by Ted Timmins, the Fortnite dev revealed how he has been playtesting Season 2 while asking players what they hope to see in the new season. While there was a long list of questions and answers, here are the key takeaways from the X discussion:

New Quality of Life changes

Removal of Surfing at the start of a match

A “new” Battle Bus driver

Improved mid-game objectives

Multiple new movement items

A fully refreshed loot pool

More complex gameplay mechanics and weapons

New vault or similar locations that require specific steps to access

The plans for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 are undoubtedly ambitious, with the fully refreshed loot pool especially attracting a lot of attention. While weapon changes are common between seasons, a fully refreshed loot pool is reserved for transitioning between Chapters.

Additionally, the whole controversy around seems to have inspired Epic Games to introduce multiple new movement items in the upcoming season, which could undoubtedly make for some chaotic fun. Finally, it looks like vaults or something in a similar vein might be making a return to the map, as Ted Timmins highlighted how they can help make the mid-game more interesting.

What changes do you expect to see from Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2? Tell us in the comments below!