Fortnite Brings Back Shockwave Grenade in Surprise Weekend Update

Shockwave Grenades are one of the most beloved items in Fortnite, allowing players a ton of mobility and also the ability to get out of losing battles. The recent vaulting of the Shockwaves left the community extremely divided. However, it appears that Epic Games may be reverting this change for a limited time.

The developers recently announced that the Shockwave Grenades will be making a comeback in Chapter 7 Season 1. However, it will be for a limited period. Here’s everything we learned from their statement.

Shockwave Grenades Are Making a Limited Comeback in Fortnite Chapter 7

In a recent X post from the Fortnite Status page, the developers explained that Shockwave Grenades were accidentally unvaulted while they were updating Crash Pad Jrs, making the latter more available in the loot pool. While this led to players celebrating, Epic Games was quick to vault the Shockwaves again, rectifying their mistake.

Image Credit: X / Epic Games

The X post then went on to reveal that Shockwave Grenades will be making a return to Chapter 7 Season 1 during the upcoming Stick of Truth Power Hour on January 17, 2026, at 3:30 PM ET. This means that Shockwave Grenades will only be available for an hour when the Power Hour happens before Epic Games vaults them again. The post also revealed that Shockwave Grenades will return to the game in a February update, possibly the Valentine’s Day update.

While this certainly is good news for fans of the Shockwave Grenades like me, the item being back for a limited time feels unnecessary. Shockwaves have become a staple in Battle Royale over the years, and players have adjusted a lot of their playstyle around these mobility items. Crash Pad Jrs can provide some of the same utility as Shockwaves, but they fail to reach the same heights.

The decision to temporarily bring back Shockwaves invited heated reactions from the community. One player stated, “No one, and I mean no one, wants to see shockwaves leave Fortnite.” Meanwhile, one player added, “Most players like the shockwaves.” Another player interjected, stating, “Movement is terrible, give us shocks back, please.” Hopefully, Epic Games listens to player feedback and makes the Shockwave Grenades a mainstay in the Chapter 7 loot pool.

Are you excited to see the Shockwave Grenades back in the loot pool soon? Or do you think keeping them vaulted is a better idea? Let us know in the comments below!