Fortnite Dev Reveals Chapter 7 Season 2 Theme With Cryptic Teaser Word

Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1 is nearing the end of its runtime, with the Hollywood-themed season introducing players to a brand new map to explore that will be built upon in the next season. Like every season, Epic has already started the slow but subtle marketing for its next season through vague yet interesting means.

The latest teaser for the new Fortnite season, Chapter 7 Season 2, is not an in-depth reveal of the season; it’s just one word: Bearer. This teaser comes from Ted Timmins himself, who serves as the Design Director for the game, and could open the door to a lot of possibilities for Season 2.

New Fortnite Teaser Confirms Norse Mythology Theme in Season 2

The one-word Fortnite teaser is understandably vague, as ‘Bearer’ could be implying a ton of different themes for Chapter 7 Season 2. However, the strongest theory, based on this teaser and other rumors, points towards a Norse Mythology theme for Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2. This is backed up by reliable leakers like HYPEX, who suggest the Fortnite Ice King will be available as an NPC boss in the next season.

Image Credit: X / Happy Power

The word “Bearer” could tie back to the themes of “Bearer of the Curse,” implying how the Ice King could be the Bearer of a cursed weapon like the Fortnite Infinity Blade. Additionally, and this is the strongest piece of evidence so far, the word ‘bearer’ could also be hinting at Yggdrasil, the Bearer of the Nine Realms from Norse mythology.

It looks like the next Fortnite season, after all the absurdness and lack of lore that have ensued in Chapter 7 Season 1, will focus on someone bearing a responsibility or a burden. This could be one of the members of The Seven, or it could even be hinting at the Dark Voyager, bearing the responsibility of bringing the Last Reality back from defeat.

Furthermore, players are also soon to see the return of the heroic faction The Seven this week, as Ben Starr joined the group as The Visitor, one of the first members to crash land on the Fortnite island.

What are your theories about Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 2 and the ‘bearer’ teaser? Tell us in the comments below!