In order to compete against Amazon in India, homegrown e-commerce giant Flipkart has been quickly growing its technology stack. After acquiring Mech Mocha to deliver new in-app gaming experiences, Flipkart has now picked up AR startup Scapic to let users view products in their own living space before buying them.

Flipkart has announced today that it will acquire a 100% stake in the company. The Scapic team of developers and designers will join the e-commerce giant and continue their work on developing immersive AR experiences.

“This team will work towards accelerating the company’s efforts to provide deeper camera experiences, virtual storefronts, and new opportunities for brand advertising on its platform,” as per the official blog post. What does this mean for the end-user like us? As you can see in the GIF below, it is possible that Flipkart will soon let you place AR objects such as furniture, paintings, and more in the real-world. This will enable a user to see if a certain product fits into your living space or not.

As for how AR technology can be used for advertising? Flipkart could partner with any popular furniture or electronic appliance maker to deliver exclusive AR experiences for their products.

Commenting on the acquisition of Scapic, Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group in an official statement said, “We are also committed to making our platform easier to navigate and richer for consumers in terms of content and experience.”

Scapic, for those unaware, is a Bengaluru-based AR startup founded by Ajay P V and Sai Krishna V K back in 2016. The company built a cloud-based platform to enable users to create and publish 3D and augmented reality (AR) content, well, through a web browser itself.

“There couldn’t be a better place for Scapic to join in its mission from both a technical and cultural perspective. This is just the beginning of making our vision for the AR Commerce a reality,” said Sai Krishna VK, founder at Scapic.