Fire-Boltt Introduces New Ninja Call Pro Max and Apollo Smartwatches

Fire-Boltt has two new smartwatches, the Ninja Call Pro Max and the Apollo 2 for people in India. Both of them fall in the budget price category and support features like Bluetooth Calling, an AI voice assistant, and more. Here’s a look at their price, features, and more.

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max: Specs and Features

The Ninja Call Pro Max has a big 2.01-inch LCD display with a screen resolution of 240×296 pixels. It also has a functional crown and supports various watch faces. There’s support for single-chip Bluetooth Calling, which can allow for clear and stable calls.

The health suite includes heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, sleep tracking, and breath training. Of course, you will be able to keep an eye on the step count, calories burnt, and distance covered. There are over 120 sports modes to track different activities.

The watch can last up to 15 days (on standby) and 7 days (in normal mode). It enables smart notifications, remote camera/music controls, sedentary reminders, water-drinking reminders, and access to Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa, among other things. The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max also comes with an IP67 rating and can be bought in black, blue, pink, grey, or golden black colors.

Fire-Boltt Apollo 2: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Apollo 2, on the other hand, has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a screen resolution of 466×466 pixels and multiple watch faces. You get to use a heart rate monitor, a period tracker, a SpO2 monitor, and daily activity tracker too.

There’s support for more than 110 sports modes and Bluetooth Calling functionality too. With this, you can access the dial pad and the recent logs and even sync contacts. The smartwatch can go on for up to 7 days on a single charge with up to 20 days of standby time.

Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 supports in-built games, voice assistants, an IP67 rating, music/camera controls, and so much more. It comes in black, dark grey, grey, and pink color options.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max retails at Rs 1,599 and will be available via Amazon and the company’s website, starting June 25. The Fire-Boltt Apollo 2 will cost you Rs 2,499 and can now be bought via Flipkart.

Featured Image: Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Max