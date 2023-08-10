Fire-Boltt Emerald With Diamond Cut Glass Design Launched In India

Fire-Boltt has launched a new smartwatch called Emerald as part of its “Jewels of Time” collection in India. This watch has been specifically designed for women and aims to offer a premium wearable experience at an affordable price point. With features like an HD display, diamond-cut glass design, and much more, this smartwatch joins the recently announced Blizzard Ultra smartwatch. Check out the price, features, and additional details below.

Fire-Boltt Emerald: Specs and Features

The Fire-Boltt Emerald smartwatch is a unique choice among wearables and boasts a triple-layered Diamond Cut Glass design and a midframe adorned with gemstones. The smartwatch features a 1.09-inch HD display with a resolution of 240×240 pixels. It also includes a rotating crown for easy use and can be paired with either a leather or stainless steel strap.

The smartwatch is packed with health and wellness features thanks to the Fire-Boltt Health Suite. You get access to multiple sports modes along with the ability to monitor your heart rate, SPO2, sleep, and women-health-focused metrics. Additionally, you get an IP68 rating with the device along with smart assistant support.

You also get Bluetooth Calling with the help of an inbuilt microphone and speaker. Some of the highlighting features of the smartwatch include 5 days of battery life, built-in games support, smart notifications, weather updates, and music control.

Price and Availability

The Fire-Boltt Emerald is available at an introductory price of Rs 5,999. It is available for purchase via the official Fire-Boltt website and Amazon. You can grab yours today in Green, Blue, and Rose Gold color options.

Buy Fire-Boltt Emerald smartwatch via Amazon