Minecraft Creators Make Game Playable on YouTube with a Smart Trick

Imagine being new to Minecraft and searching for a tutorial on how to defeat the Ender Dragon on YouTube. Well, most of us had a similar experience, but we never encountered a trial battle before hopping into the blocky world. Things are different now, though, as a pair of creators have recently made Minecraft playable on YouTube.

Yes, you can now play Minecraft on YouTube through an interactive video made by Atlas Arcade and Animated Subtitles. While it is not the full sandbox adventure that we players know and love, this clever project has the same end goal: defeat the Ender Dragon and beat Minecraft.

The YouTube video encourages players to destroy the End Crystals in Minecraft using snowballs in the end fight. Then you switch to a bow and arrow to finish off the dragon. On desktop, players are advised to use WASD controls, while Mobile users can swipe across the screen to aim at the dragon.

Although making a bow in Minecraft, or other essential features like crafting and mining, aren’t part of this experience, it still captures the excitement of one of the most iconic boss battles in the game.

At the end of the day, you need to know that this is merely an interactive video made possible by YouTube’s 360-degree feature. The actual gameplay is just an illusion because the sequence is pre-recorded. The End Crystals will explode, your arrows will hit, and the Ender Dragon will take all of the damage, even if you don’t interact with the video at all.

However, that doesn’t make the project any less impressive. Minecraft players watching the video couldn’t help but praise the creators who mimicked the HUD such that it feels as if you are in the battle.

MC Players have unsurprisingly embraced the project, with one commenting, “We got Playable Minecraft on YouTube before GTA 6.” Another chimed in, exclaiming, “THE HELL DID THIS GET MADE??? AMAZING BTW!“

Over the years, YouTube has helped Minecraft turn into a massive form of entertainment. Now that you can (kind of) play Minecraft on YouTube, the relationship circle between the two feels complete.

This experience is surely the tip of the iceberg, but players can check out the best Minecraft seeds for all devices and the best Minecraft seeds for Pocket Edition to beat the dragon quickly.