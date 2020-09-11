Facebook started off as a social network for college students under the name ‘Thefacebook’ back in 2004. The company has now launched a similar ‘college-only’ space called Facebook Campus.

“In the early days, Facebook was a college-only network, and now we’re returning to our roots with Facebook Campus to help students make and maintain these relationships, even if they’re away from their college,” wrote the company in its announcement.

Facebook Campus is not launching as a separate app. Instead, the company has added it as a section in the main Facebook app. Students need a college email address (.edu) to access Facebook Campus. While signing up, students should specify the graduation year as well. According to the company, adding other details like major, classes, hometown, and minor are optional.

With Facebook Campus, students can find classmates by various factors including class, major, and year. Facebook Campus offers students a platform to create study groups, plan virtual concerts, or ask for advice with college-only Groups and Events.

Facebook Campus is now available in the U.S. for students in the following universities:

Benedict College

Brown University

California Institute of Technology

College of William & Mary

Duke University

Florida International University

Georgia Southern University

Georgia State University

Johns Hopkins University

Lane College

Lincoln University (Pennsylvania)

Middlebury College

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Northwestern University

Rice University

Sarah Lawrence College

Scripps College

Smith College

Spelman College

University of Louisville

Stephen F Austin State University

University at Albany – State University of New York

Tufts University

University of Hartford

University of Pennsylvania

Vassar College; Virginia Tech

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

Wellesley College

Wesleyan University

A notable exception in availability is Harvard University, where Thefacebook flourished in its early days. Facebook may expand Campus to more universities and other countries in the future.