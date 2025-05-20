Epic Games Heads Back to Court over Fortnite’s iOS Ban in the U.S.

And the battle rages on! Just when it seemed like the clash between Apple and Epic Games was finally winding down, Fortnite was suddenly pulled from iOS globally last week. But Epic Games isn’t backing down—instead, they’re heading back to court, determined to bring Fortnite back to iOS in the U.S. once and for all.

Following a recent U.S. court ruling that forces Apple to allow external payment links in apps, Epic tried to resubmit Fortnite to the U.S. iOS App Store using its Swedish developer account. This would have allowed Epic to bring Fortnite back to the U.S. through an EU account. However, Apple rejected the submission on May 15, claiming Epic’s past violations still justified keeping the game off the platform. Suddenly, Apple also shut down Fortnite on iOS globally, including where the game was available.

Epic Games Takes Apple to Court Again for Fortnite iOS

In retaliation, Epic filed a motion in the District Court of California, accusing Apple of “blatant retaliation” and defiance of the court’s injunction. Epic argues that the new Fortnite build complies with all App Store policies and legal rulings, offering a link to its external store instead of in-app purchases to avoid Apple’s cut.

The company also says Apple’s demand to submit separate regional versions violates App Store rules and prevents Fortnite U.S. and EU updates. Epic insists it’s being punished for enforcing its legal rights, and is now asking Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers to intervene.

This comes after the same judge recently accused Apple of a “clear and convincing violation” of her original order and warned the company that “time is of the essence.”

As it stands, Fortnite remains unavailable on iOS worldwide. The escalated situation might halt Fortnite’s iOS release in Brazil. Whether this legal push brings the game back to the App Store or extends the battle further will now be up to the court.

Apple must resolve the issue or attend a court hearing by May 21. If they fail, an Apple executive must appear in court on May 27. Furthermore, the reports suggest that if Apple fails to satisfy the court, the judge could penalize the company and/or order an immediate review of Fortnite.

Well, for the Apple users who were excited after Tim Sweeney said Fortnite will come to the U.S., they have to wait a little longer. Are you also looking for Fortnite’s arrival on iOS after Epic Games gets a resolution from the court? Let us know in the comments below.