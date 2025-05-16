Fortnite Leaks Reveal Custom Mandalorian Warrior Skin

Fortnite Star Wars fans are buzzing with excitement as multiple new leaks have revealed the upcoming Custom Mandalorian Warrior skin. Multiple X posts shared by known leakers showcase this highly customizable outfit, hinting at a level of personalization not yet seen with previous Mandalorian outfits in the game.

In one of the posts by known Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR, we have seen the revelation of the default Mandalorian Warrior Outfit. To add to this leak, another known leaker @SaltyBoii03 shared the full showcase of the edit styles of this Custom Mandalorian Warrior skin in Fortnite.

When will the Custom Mandalorian Warrior Skin Release in Fortnite?

Players can likely expect the Custom Mandalorian Warrior Outfit to drop this week. Reports say Epic Games has already added the necessary game files for the skin. This suggests an imminent release is on the cards. This timing aligns with the ongoing Star Wars-themed event, which is set to have its “Mandalorian Rising” content drop around May 22nd, 2025. This further fuels speculation that the skin will arrive before or during this in-game event.

Also Read: How to Get General Grievous Skin in Fortnite

Given the vast customization options, we can expect a price bump on this skin. The Custom Mandalorian Warrior skin includes multiple styles, colors, and patterns. So, expect some solid shopping costs at the Fortnite Item Shop.

This would be consistent with other highly detailed and customizable skins that Epic Games has released in the past. Players eager to forge their unique Mandalorian warrior should start saving their V-Bucks in preparation for this exciting new addition to the Fortnite universe.

What do you think about the leaked Custom Mandalorian Warrior skin in Fortnite? Are you planning to grab it once it drops in the Item Shop? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.