Eiichiro Oda Has a Clear Vision For How Netflix’s One Piece Live-Action Series Will End

Eiichiro Oda’s magnum opus, One Piece, has been long-running for decades now, spanning 1100+ chapters and anime episodes. So, when Netflix announced the live-action adaptation of the One Piece series, everyone began to question how long the live-action show would go on. The first season was a blockbuster hit, and the live-action series is coming back with a second season tomorrow. Ahead of the premiere, Mackenyu Arata has revealed that the One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda, has planned how the One Piece live-action series will end.

Oda Already Has an Ending Planned for the One Piece Live-Action Series

In an interview with The Movie Podcast, when the One Piece live-action cast was asked about the praise or anything particular that resonated with them the most, Mackenyu (who plays Zoro in live-action) shared a memorable conversation with the One Piece creator, Eiichiro Oda. Mackenyu revealed that Oda has a clear vision of where the Straw Hat Pirates will sail up to in the live-action series.

He (Oda) has a vision to where he wants to end. Not end but where he wants to take the live-action to. And We all know about it. We all know where he wants to go upto. That hyped me up a lot. There is a ‘specific arc’ he wants us to go upto – Mackenyu

So, there is a certain arc that the creator wants the live-action series to adapt up to. The entire cast of the One Piece live-action knows the ending arc, and they replied that it would be ‘troublemaking’ to reveal the specific arc up until Oda wants the live-action to progress. So, we will never know which particular arc Oda has in mind for the One Piece live-action’s ending for now.

It took three years for the live-action crew to come up with a second season. Even though the One Piece Season 3 production has already begun, it would obviously take quite some time for the production crew to adapt the Arabasta arc, the first lengthy arc in the One Piece series. So, if each season takes a long time to make, we have the concern that the actors will get too old to continue playing their roles.

There will be an inevitable need for recasting if Netflix plans to keep adapting One Piece until the very end. But it seems like Oda is very well aware of all the problems arising with the One Piece live-action production, which could lead to the show’s cancellation or abrupt end. That is exactly why he has the potential ending mapped out already for the One Piece live-action, as Mackenyu said earlier.

How Long Is the One Piece Live-Action Going to Be?

Image Credit: Netflix (via X/@onepiecenetflix)

One of the natural ways to conclude the One Piece live-action series would be to adapt up until the Marineford arc, which concludes the first half of One Piece. However, the One Piece live-action series has just begun adapting the Arabasta arc, and there are 11 more arcs to go before the live-action can reach the time-skip period. It is going to be a nearly impossible task for Netflix and the production crew to sail up until that point.

Therefore, the Water 7 or the Ennies Lobby arc remains the most plausible arc that the One Piece live-action series could adapt up to at the moment. If that is going to be the case, we can expect the One Piece live-action to reach up to 5 or 6 seasons in total. Of course, these are speculations from the fans’ side, and only the author knows the right ending point to conclude the series. Let’s hope the author

That said, where do you think the One Piece live-action series will end? Let us know in the comments below.