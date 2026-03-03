One Piece Is Closer Than Ever to Surpassing Superman as the Best-Selling Comic Series of All Time

Since its origin in the 1930s, Superman from DC has long been the best-selling comic of all time. No one ever came close to the Man of Steel back then; only Batman and Marvel’s Spider-Man occupied the runner-up spots. But Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece, which began serialization in 1997, emerged to become a serious contender for the best-selling comic of all time. For a long time now, One Piece has been slowly closing in on Superman’s all-time sales record. With the One Piece volume 117’s release, the manga could soon dethrone Superman as the best-selling comic series of all time.

One Piece Manga Is Now Tied With Superman Comics For the Best-Selling Comic Series

Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster’s Superman has 18,000+ issues and has sold over 600 million copies to date. In 2022, Shueisha officially revealed that the One Piece manga had reached the 500 million copies milestone. Now, after four years, the One Piece manga has been confirmed to have reached 600 million copies in circulation worldwide with volume 114’s release. Thus, One Piece manga is now officially tied with Superman’s all-time sales record for the first time in history, each selling 600 million+ copies worldwide.

Image Credit: (via X/@PookiePiece)

The One Piece manga’s sales will be automatically boosted in the coming year as the series has entered its final saga. Moreover, the One Piece anime, the One Piece remake, and the One Piece live-action series are inviting new fans to join the One Piece community. Therefore, the odds are in favor of One Piece this time, and the manga could officially become the highest-selling comic series of all time very soon.

It should be noted that Superman has been running for nearly 80 years now, featuring different authors and over 18000 issues. On the other hand, Eiichiro Oda has been the mastermind behind One Piece, and the series has collected 114 volumes so far. To think that One Piece has tied Superman’s all-time sales record in 29 years is an astonishing feat in its own right.

One Piece has all the potential to become the best-selling fiction series of all time. To commemorate the 600 million milestone, the One Piece series is confirmed to hold a character popularity poll worldwide for the second time. So, we can look forward to voting for our favorite One Piece characters in the near future.

No matter what, the man of steel and the future pirate king will always be celebrated as one of the greatest characters ever created. It is finally good to see a comic series giving a serious challenge to the iconic Superman. So, let’s patiently wait and see if the One Piece manga can make history by dethroning Superman.

That said, do you think One Piece can surpass Superman comics’ all-time sales record in the future? Let us know in the comments below.