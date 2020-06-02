Google’s video calling app Duo is making visual changes to let users know that it has end-to-end encryption. As reported by Android Police, the app will now show users a ‘Call is secured using end-to-end encryption’ text on the call screen.

It is worth noting that Google Duo has had end-to-end encryption ever since its inception in 2016. However, Duo users might not be aware of the existence of the feature, which might be why Google is emphasizing it with this update.

Apart from that, Duo is gaining the ability to let you send multiple emojis. The app previously had the option to send heart emoji and with this update, users will have 11 emojis ( 🙏 😞 👋 🌈 ❗️ 🔜 💖 😘 👍 🌞 🌜) to choose from.

As you can see in the image below, a total of six emojis will be grouped in each card and new cards will be formed for subsequent emojis.

While the new emojis are present on my Duo app, the end-to-end encryption affirmation message on the call screen appears to be missing. As is the case with all Google’s server-side updates, your mileage for getting these features may vary.

Make sure you’ve updated to the latest version of Duo available in Play Store to increase your chances of getting these two features. In case you’re not seeing them, you should be getting it in the coming weeks as Google makes a wider-rollout.

So, did you know that Duo calls are end-to-end encrypted? Let us know in the comments.